Breaking News

5 things for Friday, July 28: Health care bill, White House infighting, Venezuela

By Doug Criss, CNN

Updated 6:04 AM ET, Fri July 28, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

McConnell speaks after 'skinny repeal' fails
McConnell speaks after 'skinny repeal' fails

    JUST WATCHED

    McConnell speaks after 'skinny repeal' fails

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

McConnell speaks after 'skinny repeal' fails 06:46

(CNN)Meet John Urschel. He's ditching the NFL for MIT. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Health care

Republicans have tried for seven years to get rid of Obamacare. In what may have been their last, best chance to do it, they came up one vote short. The so-called skinny repeal of the Affordable Care Act failed in the Senate earlier this morning, with three GOP senators joining all of the Democrats in shooting it down.
    Sen. John McCain dramatically cast the deciding vote, standing on the Senate floor and giving a thumbs down that elicited gasps in the chamber. It was a huge blow to President Donald Trump's and the GOP's congressional agenda. Trump immediately took to Twitter to voice his displeasure; Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell looked stunned.
    He said it was "time to move on," but move on to what? A bipartisan health care bill with Democrats? Put together an infrastructure bill? Or finally take steps on tax reform? Whatever happens, Republicans have to wrap their minds around something that seemed unthinkable after last year's election: Obamacare remains the law of the land.
    Read More
    Bash: McCain&#39;s vote about Trump, legacy
    Bash: McCain's vote about Trump, legacy

      JUST WATCHED

      Bash: McCain's vote about Trump, legacy

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Bash: McCain's vote about Trump, legacy 00:56

    2. White House infighting

    All the turmoil that's engulfing the White House right now is either a really good episode of "House of Cards" or a new show called "Survivor: West Wing Edition." As if the President's jabs at his attorney general weren't unusual enough, we now have an out-in-the-open feud between White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci and Chief of Staff Reince Priebus. In the space of about 24 hours, Scaramucci likened their relationship to the biblical Cain and Abel, accused Priebus of leaking his financial information, called him a "paranoid schizophrenic" in a, ahem, colorful interview with The New Yorker and predicted Priebus would quit.
    Scaramucci: Priebus a &#39;paranoid schizophrenic&#39;
    Scaramucci: Priebus a 'paranoid schizophrenic'

      JUST WATCHED

      Scaramucci: Priebus a 'paranoid schizophrenic'

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Scaramucci: Priebus a 'paranoid schizophrenic' 02:34

    3. Russia sanctions

    A bill slapping Russia with new sanctions -- and limiting the White House's ability to water them down -- is headed to the President's desk after the Senate overwhelming approved it. Trump still hasn't said if he'll sign or veto it, but members of Congress think a veto is highly unlikely since it passed both chambers with veto-proof majorities. The bill also includes new sanctions on Iran and North Korea.
    Senate sends Russia sanctions bill to Trump
    Senate sends Russia sanctions bill to Trump

      JUST WATCHED

      Senate sends Russia sanctions bill to Trump

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Senate sends Russia sanctions bill to Trump 00:45

    4. Venezuela

    Venezuela's government banned protests ahead of Sunday's controversial vote for a special constitutional assembly. After two days of strikes, opposition leaders planned to hold massive demonstrations leading up to the vote, called for by President Nicolás Maduro, to elect representatives for an assembly that would have powers to rewrite the Venezuelan Constitution and dissolve state institutions. Many consider it a power grab by Maduro. Anyone caught violating the protest ban risks up to 10 years in prison. Venezuela is in the midst of an economic and political meltdown that's spurred street protests for months. Family members of US Embassy staff have been told to leave the country.
    Former diplomat: Venezuela at brink of civil war
    Former diplomat: Venezuela at brink of civil war

      JUST WATCHED

      Former diplomat: Venezuela at brink of civil war

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Former diplomat: Venezuela at brink of civil war 04:35

    5. Refugee crisis

    France is taking steps to stop people from making those treacherous refugee journeys across the Mediterranean Sea. President Emmanuel Macron said France will set up "hot spots" in Libya to process refugee claims and keep individuals from trying to get to Europe in sometimes less-than-seaworthy boats. The United Nations said about 660,000 refugees and internally displaced people were in Libya at the end of 2016. This year, more than 100,000 migrants have made the trip to Europe -- and more than 2,300 of them are feared to have drowned.
    A woman cries &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/07/26/europe/migrant-crisis-mediterranean/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;after being rescued&lt;/a&gt; in the Mediterranean Sea about 15 miles north of Sabratha, Libya, on July 25, 2017. More than 100,000 refugees and migrants have risked their lives crossing the Mediterranean in 2017, according to the UN refugee agency. More than &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.unhcr.org/en-us/europe-emergency.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;2,300 of them &lt;/a&gt;are feared to have drowned.
    Photos: Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos
    A woman cries after being rescued in the Mediterranean Sea about 15 miles north of Sabratha, Libya, on July 25, 2017. More than 100,000 refugees and migrants have risked their lives crossing the Mediterranean in 2017, according to the UN refugee agency. More than 2,300 of them are feared to have drowned.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 26
    Refugees and migrants get off a fishing boat at the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing the Aegean Sea from Turkey in October 2015.
    Photos: Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos
    Refugees and migrants get off a fishing boat at the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing the Aegean Sea from Turkey in October 2015.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 26
    graphic warning - multiple images
    Photos: Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos
    Hide Caption
    3 of 26
    Migrants step over dead bodies while being rescued in the Mediterranean Sea, off the coast of Libya in October 2016. Agence France-Presse photographer Aris Messinis &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/10/06/europe/migrant-boats-libya-aris-messinis/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;was on a Spanish rescue boat&lt;/a&gt; that encountered several crowded migrant boats. Messinis said the rescuers counted 29 dead bodies -- 10 men and 19 women, all between 20 and 30 years old. &quot;I&#39;ve (seen) in my career a lot of death,&quot; he said. &quot;I cover war zones, conflict and everything. I see a lot of death and suffering, but this is something different. Completely different.&quot;
    Photos: Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos
    Migrants step over dead bodies while being rescued in the Mediterranean Sea, off the coast of Libya in October 2016. Agence France-Presse photographer Aris Messinis was on a Spanish rescue boat that encountered several crowded migrant boats. Messinis said the rescuers counted 29 dead bodies -- 10 men and 19 women, all between 20 and 30 years old. "I've (seen) in my career a lot of death," he said. "I cover war zones, conflict and everything. I see a lot of death and suffering, but this is something different. Completely different."
    Hide Caption
    4 of 26
    Authorities stand near the body of 2-year-old Alan Kurdi on the shore of Bodrum, Turkey, in September 2015. Alan, his brother and their mother &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/09/03/europe/migration-crisis-aylan-kurdi-turkey-canada/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;drowned while fleeing Syria.&lt;/a&gt; This photo was shared around the world, often with a Turkish hashtag that means &quot;Flotsam of Humanity.&quot;
    Photos: Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos
    Authorities stand near the body of 2-year-old Alan Kurdi on the shore of Bodrum, Turkey, in September 2015. Alan, his brother and their mother drowned while fleeing Syria. This photo was shared around the world, often with a Turkish hashtag that means "Flotsam of Humanity."
    Hide Caption
    5 of 26
    Migrants board a train at Keleti station in Budapest, Hungary, after the station was reopened in September 2015.
    Photos: Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos
    Migrants board a train at Keleti station in Budapest, Hungary, after the station was reopened in September 2015.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 26
    Children cry as migrants in Greece try to break through a police cordon to cross into Macedonia in August 2015. Thousands of migrants -- most of them fleeing Syria&#39;s bitter conflict -- were stranded in a &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/08/22/europe/europe-macedonia-migrant-crisis/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;no-man&#39;s land&lt;/a&gt; on the border.
    Photos: Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos
    Children cry as migrants in Greece try to break through a police cordon to cross into Macedonia in August 2015. Thousands of migrants -- most of them fleeing Syria's bitter conflict -- were stranded in a no-man's land on the border.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 26
    The Kusadasi Ilgun, a sunken 20-foot boat, lies in waters off the Greek island of Samos in November 2016.
    Photos: Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos
    The Kusadasi Ilgun, a sunken 20-foot boat, lies in waters off the Greek island of Samos in November 2016.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 26
    Migrants bathe outside near a makeshift shelter in an abandoned warehouse in Subotica, Serbia, in January 2017.
    Photos: Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos
    Migrants bathe outside near a makeshift shelter in an abandoned warehouse in Subotica, Serbia, in January 2017.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 26
    A police officer in Calais, France, tries to prevent migrants from heading for the Channel Tunnel to England in June 2015.
    Photos: Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos
    A police officer in Calais, France, tries to prevent migrants from heading for the Channel Tunnel to England in June 2015.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 26
    A migrant walks past a burning shack in the southern part of the &quot;Jungle&quot; migrant camp in Calais, France, in March 2016. Part of the camp was being demolished -- and the inhabitants relocated -- in response to unsanitary conditions at the site.
    Photos: Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos
    A migrant walks past a burning shack in the southern part of the "Jungle" migrant camp in Calais, France, in March 2016. Part of the camp was being demolished -- and the inhabitants relocated -- in response to unsanitary conditions at the site.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 26
    Migrants stumble as they cross a river north of Idomeni, Greece, attempting to reach Macedonia on a route that would bypass the border-control fence in March 2016.
    Photos: Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos
    Migrants stumble as they cross a river north of Idomeni, Greece, attempting to reach Macedonia on a route that would bypass the border-control fence in March 2016.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 26
    In September 2015, an excavator dumps life vests that were previously used by migrants on the Greek island of Lesbos.
    Photos: Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos
    In September 2015, an excavator dumps life vests that were previously used by migrants on the Greek island of Lesbos.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 26
    The Turkish coast guard helps refugees near Aydin, Turkey, after their boat toppled en route to Greece in January 2016.
    Photos: Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos
    The Turkish coast guard helps refugees near Aydin, Turkey, after their boat toppled en route to Greece in January 2016.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 26
    A woman sits with children around a fire at the northern Greek border point of Idomeni in March 2016.
    Photos: Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos
    A woman sits with children around a fire at the northern Greek border point of Idomeni in March 2016.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 26
    A column of migrants moves along a path between farm fields in Rigonce, Slovenia, in October 2015.
    Photos: Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos
    A column of migrants moves along a path between farm fields in Rigonce, Slovenia, in October 2015.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 26
    A ship crowded with migrants &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/05/25/middleeast/migrant-ship-overturns/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;flips onto its side&lt;/a&gt; in May 2016 as an Italian navy ship approaches off the coach of Libya. Passengers had rushed to the port side, a shift in weight that proved too much. Five people died and more than 500 were rescued.
    Photos: Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos
    A ship crowded with migrants flips onto its side in May 2016 as an Italian navy ship approaches off the coach of Libya. Passengers had rushed to the port side, a shift in weight that proved too much. Five people died and more than 500 were rescued.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 26
    Refugees break through a barbed-wire fence on the Greece-Macedonia border in February 2016, as tensions boiled over regarding new travel restrictions into Europe.
    Photos: Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos
    Refugees break through a barbed-wire fence on the Greece-Macedonia border in February 2016, as tensions boiled over regarding new travel restrictions into Europe.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 26
    Policemen try to disperse hundreds of migrants by spraying them with fire extinguishers during a registration procedure in Kos, Greece, in August 2015.
    Photos: Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos
    Policemen try to disperse hundreds of migrants by spraying them with fire extinguishers during a registration procedure in Kos, Greece, in August 2015.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 26
    A member of the humanitarian organization Sea-Watch holds a migrant baby who drowned following the capsizing of a boat off Libya in May 2016.
    Photos: Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos
    A member of the humanitarian organization Sea-Watch holds a migrant baby who drowned following the capsizing of a boat off Libya in May 2016.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 26
    A migrant in Gevgelija, Macedonia, tries to sneak onto a train bound for Serbia in August 2015.
    Photos: Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos
    A migrant in Gevgelija, Macedonia, tries to sneak onto a train bound for Serbia in August 2015.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 26
    Migrants, most of them from Eritrea, jump into the Mediterranean from a crowded wooden boat during a rescue operation about 13 miles north of Sabratha, Libya, in August 2016.
    Photos: Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos
    Migrants, most of them from Eritrea, jump into the Mediterranean from a crowded wooden boat during a rescue operation about 13 miles north of Sabratha, Libya, in August 2016.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 26
    Refugees rescued off the Libyan coast get their first sight of Sardinia as they sail in the Mediterranean Sea toward Cagliari, Italy, in September 2015.
    Photos: Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos
    Refugees rescued off the Libyan coast get their first sight of Sardinia as they sail in the Mediterranean Sea toward Cagliari, Italy, in September 2015.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 26
    Local residents and rescue workers help migrants from the sea after a boat carrying them sank off the island of Rhodes, Greece, in April 2015.
    Photos: Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos
    Local residents and rescue workers help migrants from the sea after a boat carrying them sank off the island of Rhodes, Greece, in April 2015.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 26
    Investigators in Burgenland, Austria, inspect an abandoned truck that contained the bodies of refugees who died of suffocation in August 2015. The 71 victims -- most likely &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/08/28/europe/migrant-crisis/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;fleeing war-ravaged Syria&lt;/a&gt; -- were 60 men, eight women and three children.
    Photos: Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos
    Investigators in Burgenland, Austria, inspect an abandoned truck that contained the bodies of refugees who died of suffocation in August 2015. The 71 victims -- most likely fleeing war-ravaged Syria -- were 60 men, eight women and three children.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 26
    Syrian refugees sleep on the floor of a train car taking them from Macedonia to the Serbian border in August 2015. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/08/28/world/iyw-migrant-how-to-help/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;How to help the ongoing migrant crisis&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos
    Syrian refugees sleep on the floor of a train car taking them from Macedonia to the Serbian border in August 2015. How to help the ongoing migrant crisis
    Hide Caption
    26 of 26
    01 migration crisis 0727RESTRICTED 02 migrant crisis 0303graphic warning - multiple images02 libya migrants 1006RESTRICTED 02 migrant crisis07 migrant crisisRESTRICTED 08 migrant crisis04 migrant crisis 110501 serbia migrants JAN201704 migrant crisis01 migrant crisis 030304 refugee crisis 032102 migrants 1002RESTRICTED 01 migrant crisis01 refugee crisis 032102 migrant crisis 110502 migrant crisis 053101 migrant crisis 0229 RESTRICTEDRESTRICTED 16 migrant crisis01 migrant crisis 0531RESTRICTED 03 migrant crisis01 migration crisis 083005 migrant crisis10 migrant crisisRESTRICTED 12 migrant crisis13 migrant crisis

    This just in ...

    Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has been disqualified from office by the country's Supreme Court and will be required to step down.
    Pakistan leader disqualified from office
    nawaz sharif disqualified from office stevens pkg_00020020

      JUST WATCHED

      Pakistan leader disqualified from office

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Pakistan leader disqualified from office 02:16

    BREAKFAST BROWSE

    People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.
    Shuffling out
    Time's up for two of Apple's classic media players. The company will no longer make the iPod shuffle or iPod nano.
    (No) time for tea
    Starbucks is shutting down all 379 Teavana locations -- costing 3,300 people their jobs.
    Beyond the call
    She got caught stealing diapers, police say, but instead of hauling her off to jail, an officer committed an incredible act of kindness.
    Pod people
    Most husbands hate going to the mall. A Chinese company thinks its "husband pods" will make those shopping trips a little more bearable.
    Mall installs &#39;husband pods&#39; for bored spouses
    Mall installs 'husband pods' for bored spouses

      JUST WATCHED

      Mall installs 'husband pods' for bored spouses

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Mall installs 'husband pods' for bored spouses 00:51
    Train to nowhere
    One Chinese city has a train station that will drop you off smack in the middle of absolutely nothing.
    &lt;strong&gt;Next station is ... nowhere: &lt;/strong&gt;Pictures of Caojiawan metro station in Chongqing, China, have caused an internet sensation after revealing it&#39;s in the middle of a wasteland.
    Photos: China metro station in the middle of nowhere
    Next station is ... nowhere: Pictures of Caojiawan metro station in Chongqing, China, have caused an internet sensation after revealing it's in the middle of a wasteland.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 9
    &lt;strong&gt;Pristine and barely used: &lt;/strong&gt;Very few passengers get on and off at Caojiawan Station, according to a station employee.
    Photos: China metro station in the middle of nowhere
    Pristine and barely used: Very few passengers get on and off at Caojiawan Station, according to a station employee.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 9
    &lt;strong&gt;Away from civilization:&lt;/strong&gt; There&#39;s no shop, building or path leading to the station on the wasteland.
    Photos: China metro station in the middle of nowhere
    Away from civilization: There's no shop, building or path leading to the station on the wasteland.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 9
    &lt;strong&gt;Exit 1: &lt;/strong&gt;There&#39;s only one working exit at Caojiawan Station. The other two are hidden in the grass.
    Photos: China metro station in the middle of nowhere
    Exit 1: There's only one working exit at Caojiawan Station. The other two are hidden in the grass.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 9
    &lt;strong&gt;Future development: &lt;/strong&gt;Caojiawan station may not be in the most populated area now but the city&#39;s metro company has taken future urban development into consideration.
    Photos: China metro station in the middle of nowhere
    Future development: Caojiawan station may not be in the most populated area now but the city's metro company has taken future urban development into consideration.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 9
    &lt;strong&gt;Sci-fi scenes: &lt;/strong&gt;The station&#39;s mysterious appearance could be a gift for science fiction TV directors.
    Photos: China metro station in the middle of nowhere
    Sci-fi scenes: The station's mysterious appearance could be a gift for science fiction TV directors.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 9
    &lt;strong&gt;Connection to the city: &lt;/strong&gt;A stop on Chongqing Rail Transit Line 6, the station was opened in October 2015. Line 6 connects the northwestern part of the city with Chongqing&#39;s city center.
    Photos: China metro station in the middle of nowhere
    Connection to the city: A stop on Chongqing Rail Transit Line 6, the station was opened in October 2015. Line 6 connects the northwestern part of the city with Chongqing's city center.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 9
    &lt;strong&gt;It may get busier: &lt;/strong&gt;&quot;With the development of the rail route, it&#39;s possible that it&#39;ll attract more people to the area and help hasten urban developments along the line,&quot; an employee from the Chongqing Rail Transit company told a reporter.
    Photos: China metro station in the middle of nowhere
    It may get busier: "With the development of the rail route, it's possible that it'll attract more people to the area and help hasten urban developments along the line," an employee from the Chongqing Rail Transit company told a reporter.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 9
    &lt;strong&gt;Huangjuewan Flyover: &lt;/strong&gt;It&#39;s not the first time Chongqing&#39;s transportation system has amazed the internet. Huangjuewan Flyover and its many ramps perplexed many netizens when it first opened in May 2017.
    Photos: China metro station in the middle of nowhere
    Huangjuewan Flyover: It's not the first time Chongqing's transportation system has amazed the internet. Huangjuewan Flyover and its many ramps perplexed many netizens when it first opened in May 2017.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 9
    01. Chongqing metro station.jpg RESTRICTED02. Chongqing metro station.jpg RESTRICTED03. Chongqing metro station.jpg RESTRICTED04. Chongqing metro station.jpg RESTRICTED05. Chongqing metro station.jpg RESTRICTED06. Chongqing metro station.jpg RESTRICTED07. Chongqing metro station.jpg RESTRICTED08. Chongqing metro station.jpg RESTRICTEDHuangjuewan Flyover2

    AND FINALLY ...

    Don't try this at home
    It's a squirt gun -- that shoots molten metal! (Click to view)