Story highlights Nine people, including seven children, are treated at hospitals

Firefighters say the carbon monoxide detector in the truck wasn't working

Atlanta (CNN) Fire crews responding to a call about an unconscious child at a birthday party soon found themselves dealing with a much bigger emergency: Nine people, most of them children, sick or unconscious with signs of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The incident happened Tuesday in Sharpsburg, Georgia, just south of Atlanta, as the kids played in a rented video-game trailer. A leak from the trailer's generator filled the trailer with dangerously high levels of carbon monoxide, authorities said.

It started with just one child passing out -- but when another stumbled and fell unconscious, parents began to evacuate the trailer.

GameTruck, the company that rented out the vehicle, said it has "never had an incident like this in the 11-year-history of the company." In a statement sent to CNN, the company said it was working on replacing carbon monoxide detectors in all trailers "immediately."

Nine children and two GameTruck employees were in the trailer for about 90 minutes before the symptoms began, according to the incident report from Coweta County Fire and Rescue. Both employees and seven of the children were taken to local hospitals; everyone was treated and released the same day.

Read More