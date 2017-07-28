Story highlights 34 cases dropped, 77 more under review, 12 others OK'd

Police still conducting internal affairs investigation

(CNN) More than 30 cases involving three Baltimore police officers who are the subjects of an evidence-planting investigation have been dismissed or are set to be dismissed, the Baltimore City State's Attorney said Friday.

Body camera footage from an arrest in January that appears to show one of the officers hiding drugs at the scene has called the credibility of the trio into question, Marilyn Mosby, State's Attorney for Baltimore City, said.

She said 34 cases will be dismissed while 77 are still being reviewed. Twelve other cases are moving forward.

"Where these officers are material and necessary witnesses, we are dismissing those (34) cases, which rely exclusively on the credibility of these officers," she said.

The cases involved felony drug or firearms charges, Chief Counsel Antonio Gioia said.

Read More