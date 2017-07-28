Man allegedly kills wife on Alaska cruise

Story highlights The seven-day cruise departed from Seattle this week

The cruise was briefly rerouted after the woman's death

(CNN) A Utah man allegedly killed his wife while on a cruise ship in Alaska, and told a witness he did it because she wouldn't stop laughing at him, the FBI said.

Kenneth Ray Manzanares, 39, was charged Thursday in the killing of his wife while aboard the Emerald Princess cruise ship. The wife was identified only as K.M. in a criminal complaint.

When they arrived, they found the wife with a severe head wound and the husband's hands covered in blood, the complaint states.

A witness saw Manzanares drag his wife's body toward the balcony of the ship, then bring her back into their cabin shortly after, according to the FBI.

Read More