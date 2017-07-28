Breaking News

Beneath the water at the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest

Updated 4:47 AM ET, Fri July 28, 2017

What&#39;s been going on above the water at the FINA World Championships in Budapest is only half the story ...
What's been going on above the water at the FINA World Championships in Budapest is only half the story ...
... by viewing the competition from the perspective of an underwater camera the event has an altogether more surreal feeling. Here Dutch swimmer Ranomi Kromowidjojo is pictured competing in the women&#39;s 100 meter freestyle semifinal.
Half in, half out ... swimmers practice in the synchronized swimming free routine competition.
Water polo has been described as like &quot;rugby in the water,&quot; with Hungarian player Ádám Decker &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/07/13/sport/water-polo-hungary-fina-world-aquatic-championships/index.html&quot;&gt;telling CNN:&lt;/a&gt; &quot;We always hold the enemy, punch and kick.&quot; Here the Australia team huddle in this year&#39;s world championships.
Water polo&#39;s not the only sport in which players should brace themselves for a few bruises.
Described as &quot;ballet in the water,&quot; synchronized swimming can necessitate up to six hours a day of daily practice ... and a fair bit of time underwater.
&quot;The girls are having a lot of problems [underwater] as they are kicking each other,&quot; the Hungarian synchronized swimming team&#39;s head coach Natalia Tarasova&lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/07/12/sport/hungary-synchronized-swimming-fina-world-aquatics-championships/index.html&quot;&gt; told CNN Sport.&lt;/a&gt;
This image shows Italy&#39;s Gregorio Paltrinieri powering through the pool on his way to winning the men&#39;s 800m freestyle final.
Briton Adam Peaty has secured gold medals in both the 50m and 100m breaststroke competitions, breaking the world record twice in one day in the shorter distance. Here, an underwater camera takes a closer look at his &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/07/26/sport/adam-peaty-world-championships-swimming-gold/index.html&quot;&gt;&quot;new kind of stroke.&quot;&lt;/a&gt;
But Peaty isn&#39;t the only one making waves in Budapest ...
Want more great photos from the ongoing World Aquatic Championships? &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/07/25/sport/gallery/swimming-world-championships-budapest-2017/index.html&quot;&gt;Check out our best pictures from Budapest.&lt;/a&gt;
And visit &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/specials/sport/swimming&quot;&gt;CNN.com/specials/sport/swimming&lt;/a&gt; for the latest news and features.
Visit CNN.com/specials/sport/swimming for more news and features.