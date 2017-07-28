White House: Trump to sign Russia sanctions bill

(CNN) President Donald Trump has reviewed the final version of Russia sanctions legislation and plans to sign it, the White House announced Friday night.

Trump read early drafts of the bill, negotiated elements of it and "based on its responsiveness to his negotiations, approves the bill and intends to sign it," the White House statement said.

The legislation, which was sent to the White House on Friday, would sanction Russia while sharply limiting Trump's ability to ease penalties against Moscow independently.

Rejecting the bill would have further galvanized resistance against the President and deepened concerns about possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. And Congress would have quickly overturned a veto -- a public repudiation that would underscore the President's impotence in this situation.

Signing the bill into law will send an inexperienced and undisciplined White House into an escalating confrontation with Russia at a time when safeguards to reduce tensions have eroded and domestic pressure in both countries will make it hard to reverse course.

