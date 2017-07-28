Two new chiefs of staff on the same summer Friday

Story highlights Nick Ayers, a longtime Pence adviser, was sworn as his chief of staff Friday

Ayers' official start came just hours before the departure of Reince Priebus

Washington (CNN) Though it seemingly wasn't coordinated, both President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence saw two new chiefs of staff join the White House ranks on Friday.

Nick Ayers, a longtime adviser to Pence, was sworn into office on Friday, as his wife and three children looked on. Pence's office announced Ayers' new role in June. He takes over the reigns from Josh Pitcock -- both men are considered to be in the vice president's inner circle.

The vice president tweeted his congratulations to his new top aide, adding "excited to welcome you & great having your family at @WhiteHouse today."

Congrats to @Nick_Ayers for being sworn-in as my Chief of Staff. Excited to welcome you & great having your family at @WhiteHouse today. pic.twitter.com/oQPymdSQqa — Vice President Pence (@VP) July 28, 2017

Hours later, the President also took to Twitter -- albeit for the announcement itself -- to reveal that General John Kelly, currently serving as secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, would be the new White House chief of staff. His outgoing chief of staff, Reince Priebus, traveled with the President on Friday to Long Island for a speech about gang violence. Kelly will start on Monday, according to White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

From one chief of staff to the other, Ayers sent a tweet to express his eagerness for his new role: