The vote Mitch McConnell couldn't win

Story highlights McConnell was hoping to advance efforts to repeal Obamacare

Three Republicans sided with Democrats to scuttle the bill

Washington (CNN) If anyone could have resuscitated the troubled Obamacare repeal and replace bill, it was Mitch McConnell, the steady and disciplined Senate Majority Leader with a track record of getting really tough things done.

But after years of pleading, months of negotiating, and weeks of just barely edging the contentious bill forward, it suddenly died. The end was unexpected and dramatic, as McConnell watched Sen. John McCain -- his longtime friend and occasional political rival -- walk to the center of the Senate floor and turn his thumb down to vote "no."

Aides say McConnell knew earlier in the day that McCain's vote was in doubt, and the two men spoke several times about his concerns. But when McCain crossed the floor in front of McConnell to vote, it was still a shock.

McConnell is a conservative, consummate Washington dealmaker who has worked across the aisle for years to painstakingly prevent government shutdowns, raise politically-tricky debt ceilings, and take other steps to keep Washington functioning, even when some in his conference wanted to tear the government down.

At the same time, he can be brutally efficient in service to the Republican agenda, for instance by blocking President Barack Obama's nominee for the Supreme Court, Merrick Garland, last year.

3 Republicans and 48 Democrats let the American people down. As I said from the beginning, let ObamaCare implode, then deal. Watch! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

Read More