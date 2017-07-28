(CNN) Artwork by the man who made famous "The Art of the Deal" just earned a pretty lucrative deal of its own.

The piece received 11 bids as of late Thursday and ultimately sold for $29,184, according to a statement from Nate D. Sanders Auctions, which confirmed the sale to CNN.

Kirk described the artwork's medium as "sort of like a golden magic marker," inked on an 11.5-by-9-inch piece of stock paper.

"There's not a lot of hesitation in the skyline," the auction manager said of Trump's drawing style.

Requests for comment from the White House were not immediately returned. Artnet News earlier reported the sale of Trump's drawing Thursday morning.