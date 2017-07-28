Breaking News

Deal of the art: Trump's NYC sketch pulls in nearly $30,000

By Liz Stark, CNN

Updated 1:14 PM ET, Fri July 28, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Trump the artist ebof pkg moos_00002003
Trump the artist ebof pkg moos_00002003

    JUST WATCHED

    Picture drawn by Trump going for big bucks

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Picture drawn by Trump going for big bucks 02:03

Story highlights

  • President Donald Trump's drawing of the New York City skyline sold for $29,184
  • The piece was created for a charity event in 2005

(CNN)Artwork by the man who made famous "The Art of the Deal" just earned a pretty lucrative deal of its own.

A sketch of the New York City skyline drawn by President Donald Trump reportedly fetched nearly $30,000 at an auction Thursday night.
According to artnet News, the piece received 11 bids as of late Thursday and ultimately sold for $29,184.
    "It's in fantastic condition," Nate D. Sanders auction manager Michael Kirk told CNN's Jeanne Moos on "OutFront" Thursday.
    Created for a charity event in 2005, the piece depicts the Manhattan skyline, complete with Trump Tower prominently featured in the center and Trump's classic signature scrawled beneath it. While the auction house notes the sketch has a "light smudge and abrasion to (its) right side," the drawing is in "otherwise near fine condition." The drawing was initially priced at a minimum bid of $9,000.
    Read More
    Picture drawn by Trump going for big bucks
    Trump the artist ebof pkg moos_00002003

      JUST WATCHED

      Picture drawn by Trump going for big bucks

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Picture drawn by Trump going for big bucks 02:03
    Kirk described the artwork's medium as "sort of like a golden magic marker," inked on an 11.5-by-9-inch piece of stock paper.
    "There's not a lot of hesitation in the skyline," the auction manager said of Trump's drawing style.
    Requests for comment from the White House and Nate D. Sanders Auctions were not immediately returned.
    This piece joins only a handful of artwork created by Trump in circulation, including another drawing depicting the New York City skyline -- this one outlined in black and gold ink.
    Previous presidents have also followed their passions for art, including former President George W. Bush, who released a book of portraits honoring military veterans, and former President Jimmy Carter, whose memoir, "A Full Life," features his artistic depiction of the Camp David Accords.

    CNN's Jeanne Moos contributed to this report.