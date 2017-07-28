(CNN) Artwork by the man who made famous "The Art of the Deal" just earned a pretty lucrative deal of its own.

Created for a charity event in 2005, the piece depicts the Manhattan skyline, complete with Trump Tower prominently featured in the center and Trump's classic signature scrawled beneath it. While the auction house notes the sketch has a "light smudge and abrasion to (its) right side," the drawing is in "otherwise near fine condition." The drawing was initially priced at a minimum bid of $9,000.

Kirk described the artwork's medium as "sort of like a golden magic marker," inked on an 11.5-by-9-inch piece of stock paper.

"There's not a lot of hesitation in the skyline," the auction manager said of Trump's drawing style.

Requests for comment from the White House and Nate D. Sanders Auctions were not immediately returned.