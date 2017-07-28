Hey, Twitter haters. You've got the wrong Steve Bannon.

Story highlights Crude comments from Anthony Scaramucci have led to headaches for a random guy named Steve Bannon on Twitter

This less-famous Bannon, who lives in Scotland, responds with good-natured humor

(CNN) Hey Internet, stop sending sex jokes to @SteveBannon! He's not the White House chief strategist. He's just some Scottish guy, valiantly fielding your misplaced Twitter hate.

It only takes a marginal level of social media literacy to figure out that the owner of the @SteveBannon Twitter account is not THAT Steve Bannon ("nothing to do with US politics," his bio reads ). Still, that hasn't stopped stupid or unscrupulous tweeters from targeting him ever since the other Steve Bannon joined the Trump administration.

Most of the errant invectives sent the way of Scottish Steve Bannon are too impolite to include here, but he still responds, with saint-like patience, to people wishing all sorts of blanks upon his blank.

Not hanging by any thread my friend. Enjoying the 1st week of the summer holidays with my wife and family. Thanks for your concern though x — Steve Bannon (@SteveBannon) July 28, 2017

Hey @acyplakov , you still having trouble finding the correct Steve Bannon ? 😂😅🤣 — Steve Bannon (@SteveBannon) July 21, 2017

Some tweets are sent from sympathetic fans of Scottish Steve Bannon, wishing him luck every time THAT Steve Bannon comes up in the news.

Thank you Paul — Steve Bannon (@SteveBannon) July 28, 2017

Read More