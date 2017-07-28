Reince Priebus: Trump 'wanted to go a different direction'

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's former chief of staff, Reince Priebus, said in his first interview since it was announced he would leave his role that Trump "wanted to go a different direction."

"Look, the President wanted to go a different direction. I support him in that," he told CNN's Wolf Blitzer on "The Situation Room."

"I'm doing great," Priebus said. "I've been obviously talking to the President for a few days about this. ... the President was great."

Trump replaced Priebus on Friday with Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, an explosive move that ends a turbulent six-month tenure.

When pressed by Blitzer on why he resigned from the role, Priebus responded, "I'm not going to get into that personal stuff."

