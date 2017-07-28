US detects North Korea missile launch

Washington (CNN) The US detected a ballistic missile launch out of North Korea at approximately 10:45 am eastern time on Friday, the Pentagon confirmed to CNN.

They are assessing the launch and will have more soon.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told Japanese broadcaster NHK: "I have received the first report that North Korea again launched a missile and it possibly landed inside the exclusive economic zone."

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said the missile launched by North Korea possibly flew for approximately 45 minutes.

Suga told reporters there is no damage to any vessel or aircraft -- adding that the missile is believed to have fallen in Japan's exclusive economic zone.

Read More