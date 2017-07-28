McCaul unveils border security bill

Story highlights Rep. Mike McCaul's border bill requires 'physical barriers' and technology

The plan would add 5,000 border agents and 5,000 customs officers

Washington (CNN) The top homeland security Republican in the House unveiled a border security bill Friday that would codify President Donald Trump's border wall, boost resources for Border Patrol and authorize the National Guard and Defense Department to provide support to those efforts.

The Border Security for America Act by Texas Rep. Mike McCaul is a scaled back version of a bill that McCaul had been working on with fellow Texan Republican Sen. John Cornyn, as CNN first reported . Drafts of that bill that circulated earlier this year were more than three times as long as this border security bill and included more aspects of immigration enforcement.

The border-focused bill from McCaul would require "physical barriers" and technology to be deployed on the Southern border, would increase air and marine patrols, would add 5,000 border agents and 5,000 customs officers, would waive polygraph requirements for a narrow set of Customs and Border Patrol applicants and would mandate an entry-exit system for entering and leaving the United States that collects biometric information.

Other provisions in the bill include authorizations for the National Guard and Defense Department to loan troops and supplies to the border security effort with reimbursement from the federal government -- though they would not be authorized to do immigration enforcement tasks.

The measure may be controversial, though there is precedent. In 2010, President Barack Obama deployed 1,200 National Guard troops to the Southern border to fight drug crime and provide intelligence, and in 2014 then-Texas Gov. Rick Perry sent troops his state's border with Mexico amid a surge of undocumented immigrants.

