John McCain's maverick moment

Washington (CNN) Shortly before Sen. John McCain entered the Senate chamber in the wee hours of Friday morning, reporters wanted to know how he'd vote.

He instructed them to "watch the show."

McCain killed his party's narrowly-crafted Obamacare repeal bill Friday not because he was opposed to dismantling the Affordable Care Act, but because he fundamentally believed the process -- the lack of hearings, the one-party, closed-door negotiations, the fact that in the end all that Republican senators could agree upon was a shell of the plan they'd promised -- was flawed.

It was a result that may have been hinted at earlier in the week.

Less than two weeks after surgery to remove a blood clot revealed McCain had brain cancer, the Arizona Republican -- still with a visible scar above his eye -- traveled 2,000 miles from Phoenix and returned to a hero's welcome Tuesday in the Senate, where he delivered an epic 15-minute speech that rattled the conscience of the body.

"We're getting nothing done, my friends," McCain told his colleagues. "We're getting nothing done."

It was a fiery and intense lecture on the shortcomings of bypassing "regular order" and turning your back on compromise. But moments earlier, McCain had delivered a decisive vote to advance a health care bill that was still an uncertain product at that point, a kind of blessing for the type of secretive negotiations he'd just decried.

Photos: The life and career of Sen. John McCain Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Sen. John McCain, R-Arizona, listens during the confirmation hearing on July 11, 2017, for Navy Secretary nominee Richard Spencer on Capitol Hill in Washington. Hide Caption 1 of 33 Photos: The life and career of Sen. John McCain John S. McCain III, right, sits on a sofa with his sister, Sandy, in a reproduction of a family photo taken around 1938. Hide Caption 2 of 33 Photos: The life and career of Sen. John McCain McCain sits with his grandfather, Vice Admiral John S. McCain Sr., and his father, Commander John S. McCain Jr., in a family photo taken in the 1940s. Hide Caption 3 of 33 Photos: The life and career of Sen. John McCain Lt. Cdr. John McCain poses with his US Navy squadron in 1965. Hide Caption 4 of 33 Photos: The life and career of Sen. John McCain The North Vietnamese, in 1967, claimed to have shot down and captured McCain, shown in this file photo. The son of McCain Jr., then commander of American Naval Forces in Europe, the younger McCain was said to have been aboard a two-man F-4 Phantom fighter that was shot down by a surface-to-air missile over Hanoi. Hide Caption 5 of 33 Photos: The life and career of Sen. John McCain McCain Is pulled out of a Hanoi lake by North Vietnamese army soldiers and civilians on October 26, 1967. McCain broke both arms and his right knee upon ejection and lost consciousness until he hit the water. Upon capture, McCain was beaten, he has said. He was held for five years by the North Vietnamese and tortured. Hide Caption 6 of 33 Photos: The life and career of Sen. John McCain A Vietnamese doctor examines McCain in 1967. For his service and captivity, he earned the Silver Star, Bronze Star, Legion of Merit, Purple Heart, Distinguished Flying Cross Medal and Prisoner of War Medal. Hide Caption 7 of 33 Photos: The life and career of Sen. John McCain McCain visits the Holt orphanage in Saigon, Vietnam, on October 30, 1974, as a guest of the South Vietnamese government. The institution cares for many youngsters fathered by American GIs. Hide Caption 8 of 33 Photos: The life and career of Sen. John McCain McCain, center, and his wife, Cindy, pose with Republican Rep. John Rhodes of Arizona in Phoenix. McCain was elected to the US House of Representatives from Arizona in 1982, the year after he retired from the US Navy. Hide Caption 9 of 33 Photos: The life and career of Sen. John McCain Vice President George H.W. Bush re-enacts a Senate swearing-in with McCain and his family. Hide Caption 10 of 33 Photos: The life and career of Sen. John McCain Sen. John McCain, Sen. John Kerry, President George H.W. Bush, Joint Chiefs Chairman Colin Powell, Gen. John Vessey and others attend a news conference about soldiers missing in action during the Vietnam War. Hide Caption 11 of 33 Photos: The life and career of Sen. John McCain McCain talks with people on a crowded street during the filming of the CBS Reports Special, "Honor, Duty and a War Called Vietnam," in 1985 in Hanoi, Vietnam. Hide Caption 12 of 33 Photos: The life and career of Sen. John McCain McCain, bottom, attends a hearing on November 20, 1990, before the Senate Ethics Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. The session centered around his campaign contributor, Charles Keating Jr., who was convicted of swindling investors. McCain was among senators connected to the banker who became known as the Keating Five. Also at the hearing are McCain aide Gwendolyn van Paasschen and her attorney, Plato Cacheris, right. Hide Caption 13 of 33 Photos: The life and career of Sen. John McCain McCain gets a kiss from his wife, Cindy, as they kick off his 2000 presidential campaign in Greenville, South Carolina. Hide Caption 14 of 33 Photos: The life and career of Sen. John McCain McCain visits on October 14, 1999, with his wife, Cindy, and their children at home in Phoenix. Their daughters are Meghan, right, and Bridget, with sons Jack and Jimmy. Hide Caption 15 of 33 Photos: The life and career of Sen. John McCain McCain rests in his motel room on November 4, 1999, during the primary campaign in New Hampshire. Hide Caption 16 of 33 Photos: The life and career of Sen. John McCain McCain, third from left, poses with his wife, Cindy, and their children on February 1, 2000, in New Hampshire. They are, from left, Andy, Jimmy, Jack, Bridget, Meghan, Doug and Sidney. Hide Caption 17 of 33 Photos: The life and career of Sen. John McCain McCain laughs during an interview on March 1, 2000, with late-night host Jay Leno. Hide Caption 18 of 33 Photos: The life and career of Sen. John McCain McCain reaches out to supporters on March 4, 2000, at a campaign rally in Portland, Maine. Hide Caption 19 of 33 Photos: The life and career of Sen. John McCain McCain addresses a shadow convention at the Annenberg Center of the University of Pennsylvania. McCain was booed when he asked supporters to back his primary opponent, George W. Bush, for president. The shadow convention was put on near the site of the Republican National Convention in Philadelphia to highlight issues that organizers said the major parties had ignored. Hide Caption 20 of 33 Photos: The life and career of Sen. John McCain Republican presidential nominee George W. Bush and his wife, Laura, pose with hosts John and Cindy McCain on August 13, 2000, at Red Rock Crossing as Cathedral Rock looms in the background. Hide Caption 21 of 33 Photos: The life and career of Sen. John McCain McCain plays Frank McCourt, with Jimmy Fallon as Patrick Fitzwilliam and Seth Meyers as William Fitzpatrick, in a 2002 "Top O' The Morning" skit on "Saturday Night Live." Hide Caption 22 of 33 Photos: The life and career of Sen. John McCain McCain talks with Marines at Camp Fallujah in Iraq during a stop with Sens. including Hillary Clinton, Susan Collins, Lindsay Graham and Russ Feingold. Hide Caption 23 of 33 Photos: The life and career of Sen. John McCain Clinton and McCain listen to President George W. Bush speak during the National Prayer Breakfast in 2007 in Washington. Hide Caption 24 of 33 Photos: The life and career of Sen. John McCain McCain, again running for president, speaks during a campaign rally on February 5, 2008, at Rockefeller Plaza in New York. McCain faced off with Mitt Romney on the biggest Super Tuesday in American history. Hide Caption 25 of 33 Photos: The life and career of Sen. John McCain McCain, left, is introduced by retired Rear Adm. Tom Lynch before delivering a speech on April 2, 2008, at the Navy-Marine Corps Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland, during his "Service to America" tour. Hide Caption 26 of 33 Photos: The life and career of Sen. John McCain McCain and his running mate, Sarah Palin, wave to the crowed after his acceptance speech on September 4, 2008, at the Republican National Convention in St. Paul, Minnesota. Hide Caption 27 of 33 Photos: The life and career of Sen. John McCain McCain and Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Barack Obama shake hands on September 26, 2008, at the start of the first of three presidential debates. Both candidates arrived at the Gertrude Castellow Ford Center at the University of Mississippi in Oxford, after taking part in negotiations in Washington to solve the financial crisis. Hide Caption 28 of 33 Photos: The life and career of Sen. John McCain McCain and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell speak about health care reform on December 18, 2009, on Capitol Hill in Washington. They vowed that their GOP colleagues would do everything possible to delay passage of any health care legislation, including reading lengthy bills from the floor. Hide Caption 29 of 33 Photos: The life and career of Sen. John McCain McCain gestures as he walks to the lectern on August 29, 2012, during the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida. Hide Caption 30 of 33 Photos: The life and career of Sen. John McCain McCain pauses while giving a speech on April 8, 2017, at a ceremony in Andraz nad Polzelo, Slovenia, to honor a US fighter plane that was downed there during World War II. Hide Caption 31 of 33 Photos: The life and career of Sen. John McCain McCain listens as former FBI Director James Comey testifies on June 8, 2017, before the Senate Intelligence Committee about his encounters with President Donald Trump and his role in investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election. Hide Caption 32 of 33 Photos: The life and career of Sen. John McCain McCain, left, and Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tennessee, head to the Senate chamber on July 13, 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington, for a meeting on the revised Republican health care bill. The measure had been under attack from within the party. Hide Caption 33 of 33

Friday morning, just before 2 a.m. ET, he delivered the fateful vote in the other direction. For over an hour, leadership tried to change his mind on the Senate floor on the "skinny repeal" bill. His junior colleague Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake appeared to be dispatched to talk him out of it. And when that didn't work, Vice President Mike Pence swooped in. Even President Donald Trump called to try a final "Hail Mary" to sway McCain, a source briefed on the call told CNN.

At one point, McCain was sitting with his long-time ally, Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina. The two were deep in conversation as Graham nodded along. At one point Graham took a call, and the man who just days before had received an outpouring of support from his colleagues on the floor was all alone, with no Republican approaching the veteran senator.

McCain has defied his party before. The former prisoner of war stood with Democrats to release a report on the use of enhanced interrogation techniques during the Bush years. He reached across the aisle to fix the country's health care system for veterans with independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, and was known to unload on his own party when he felt they needed a reality check.

But Friday's vote may be one of his most memorable moments. In the end, the senator voted against a bill that would have repealed the Affordable Care Act's individual and employer mandates, despised by Republicans, and against his party's seven-year campaign promise to dismantle President Barack Obama's signature legislative achievement. Instead, McCain took a vote that very well may re-chart the course of Trump's own legislative agenda.

Trump, of course, had insulted McCain back in 2015. "He is a war hero because he was captured," Trump said in a question-and-answer session in Iowa. "I like people that weren't captured, OK? I hate to tell you. He is a war hero because he was captured. OK, you can have -- I believe perhaps he is a war hero."

Earlier this week, after McCain's vote advancing the health care bill, Trump was far kinder.

"So great that John McCain is coming back to vote. Brave - American hero! Thank you John," Trump tweeted

McCain promised a show on the way in, and delivered. Reporters and observers in the gallery watched his every movement as he spoke to various senators. At one point, he even huddled with Democrats. As he was speaking to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Dianne Feinstein, other Democrats came closer and closer, forming a large half-circle around the former Republican presidential nominee, who, make no mistake, has worked to thwart Democratic ambitions over the years as well.

"John McCain is a hero and has courage and does the right thing," Schumer said afterwards.

Sen. Chris Coons, a Democrat from Delaware, had a feeling even earlier in the day that McCain may be on his side this time.

"We had a brief conversation that was intriguing and then several other senators also had other conversations with him. He was sort of leaving little hints, here and there," Coons said.

After the vote, Senate Majority Leader Leader Mitch McConnell lamented the end result -- McCain joining Republican holdouts Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins in ending the Obamacare repeal dream for the moment.

"I regret that we're here," McConnell said. "I'm proud of the vote I cast tonight. It's consistent with what we told the American people we'd try to accomplish in four straight election if they gave us a chance."

As McConnell lectured his GOP colleagues for failing to uphold their promises to voters to end Obamacare, McCain sat nearby, hands folded in his lap, with Murkowski by his side, as she had been for most of the night.

Later, as he got into his car to leave the Capitol, McCain was asked, "Why did you vote no?"

He answered simply: "Because it was the right vote."