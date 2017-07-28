Who is Elaine Duke, the deputy at Homeland Security?

Story highlights Duke has had an almost three-decade career of public service

Washington (CNN) With Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly being tapped as President Donald Trump's new White House chief of staff, leadership of the agency responsible for protecting the nation at home will fall to Elaine Duke, the deputy secretary.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, Kelly will remain the secretary until Monday, and then Duke will take over in an acting capacity.

The longtime veteran of government brings an expertise in business management and government acquisition to the role, with many of her past positions focused on the operational side of the bureaucracy.

Duke was sworn in as deputy secretary in April after a seven-year stint in the private sector. She was confirmed by the Senate on an overwhelmingly bipartisan vote, 85-14.

"I am grateful to have this opportunity to further mature the Department and continue improving its efficiency and effectiveness," Duke testified at her confirmation hearing for the deputy position. "If confirmed, I promise to lead DHS in enforcing the law with respect and integrity. I will be honest in my assessments and recommendations, and relentless in pursuing excellence. Such commitments are critical at this juncture in homeland security."

