Story highlights Trump is traveling to Long Island Friday

Long Island has been particularly affected by the brutal street gang

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump is traveling to Long Island Friday to discuss efforts to combat the violent MS-13 gang, which his administration has made a key talking point in its push for a hard-line immigration agenda.

Long Island has been particularly affected by the brutal street gang, with recent high-profile murders gripping the community there.

"The President is going to the epicenter of MS-13 threat in Long Island ... that gives it enormous power and poignancy," a senior administration official told reporters ahead of the trip in a briefing conducted with the request of anonymity. The official added that calling out MS-13 specifically is a key piece of combating the gang.

Trump and his key surrogates -- Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly -- have spoken frequently about the perniciousness of MS-13 and its relationship to illegal immigration.

The gang has strongholds in the US, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras. The Obama administration's Treasury Department sanctioned the gang in 2012 as a transnational criminal organization -- the first such designation for a street gang. The US law enforcement community has also been fighting the gang for years.

Read More