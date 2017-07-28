Story highlights Several Wisconsin based Republicans quickly showed support for Reince Priebus

Lindsey Graham said, "Kelly is one of the strongest and most natural leaders I've ever known"

Washington (CNN) Republican lawmakers voiced their support for Reince Priebus, President Donald Trump's chief of staff whose resignation was announced Friday, including House Speaker Paul Ryan, who said his fellow Wisconsinite "left it all out on the field."

"Reince Priebus has left it all out on the field, for our party and our country," Ryan said in a tweeted statement. "Here is a guy from Kenosha, Wisconsin who revitalized the Republican National Committee and became White House chief of staff. He has served the president and the American people capably and passionately. He has achieved so much, and he has done it all with class. I could not be more proud to call Reince a dear friend."

Priebus, before serving as chairman of the Republican National Committee for six years, was chairman of the Wisconsin Republican Party.

Ryan was also among the prominent GOP lawmakers who praised the selection of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly as Trump's new White House chief of staff.

"I congratulate Secretary Kelly on his appointment, and look forward to working with him to advance our agenda," he said.

Read More