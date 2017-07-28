(CNN) Take a look at the week in politics from July 23 through July 28.

Carolyn Kaster/AP

President Donald Trump waves to the crowd after speaking at the 2017 National Scout Jamboree on Monday. Trump's faced backlash for turning the event into a campaign-style rally . The Chief Scout Executive apologized Thursday to those "who were offended by the political rhetoric" of the speech.

Eric Thayer/Reuters/Newscom

Sen. Susan Collins departs the Capitol following a health care vote on Wednesday. The Republican senator voted consistently against her party's legislation, and was one of three GOP senators to vote "no" on the "skinny repeal" of Obamacare. She was reportedly greeted with applause upon arriving home in Maine.

J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Sen. John Barrasso, Sen. John Thune, and Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn of Texas, speak with reporters on Capitol Hill on Tuesday,after Vice President Mike Pence broke a 50-50 tie to pass the motion to start debating Republican health care legislation. The legislation ultimately failed to pass.

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

Sen. Tammy Duckworth and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speak to supporters outside the Capitol on Tuesday following the passage of the motion to proceed on debate of the GOP health care bill.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

The Capitol Dome is seen before sunrise on Tuesday, the start of a busy week as Republicans attempted to pass health care legislation.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A Senate staff member carries an armload of pizzas into the Capitol in anticipation of all-night voting on Thursday. The "skinny repeal" vote ultimately ended close to 2 a.m. ET.

Chris Kleponis/Pool/Getty Images

President Donald J. Trump poses for photographs with an outgoing group of interns at the White House on Monday.

Tony Dejak/AP

A protester is escorted out of President Trump's rally in Youngstown, Ohio on Tuesday.

Alex Brandon/AP

President Donald Trump stands alongside Foxconn CEO Terry Gou at the White House Wednesday. The Taiwanese manufacturer, which is a supplier for Apple, says it will build a $10 billion manufacturing plant in Wisconsin.

Steve Helber/AP

Boy Scouts sing and dance to music as they await the arrival of President Donald Trump at the 2017 National Boy Scout Jamboree on Monday.

Tom Brenner/The New York Times/Redux

Bill Browder, chief executive of Hermitage Capital Management, testifies before the Senate judiciary committee about alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election. Browder testified that he believes a Russian lawyer went into a June 2016 meeting with top aides to the campaign of President Donald Trump with something to offer, and that Russian intelligence likely monitored the meeting.

Ron Sachs/CNP/Consolidated/DPA/Newscom

Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski is surrounded by reporters as she arrives in the US Capitol prior to the vote on the repeal of Obamacare on Wednesday. The Alaskan senator voted consistently against the GOP health care plans, both during the motion to proceed and on the "skinny bill." She was criticized by the President for voting against the motion to proceed.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, standing next to the Qatari Foreign Minister at the State Department on Wednesday, says he's "not going anywhere." Tillerson's comments follow reports that he is unhappy in his role and considering resigning.

Justin Merriman/Getty Images

Jim Gargan of Akron, Ohio dances in front of a flatbed truck adorned with Trump signs and flags ahead of the President's "Make America Great Again" rally in Youngstown on Tuesday.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Donald Trump presents the Medal of Valor to US Capitol Police officer Crystal Griner on Thursday. The event took place in the East Room of the White House and honored those first responders to the shooting at the Republican Congressional baseball team's practice in June.

Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump steps off of Air Force One upon arriving in Beaver, West Virginia, for the National Boy Scout Jamboree.