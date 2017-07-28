Story highlights Sen. John McCain is chairman of the armed services committee

The National Defense Authorization Act is under his jurisdiction

(CNN) There's a reason why Sen. John McCain was eager to pivot to the annual defense spending bill in the early hours of the morning right after he had killed the Senate's Obamacare repeal effort: Three congressional sources told CNN the Arizona Republican is planning to return to Arizona to start cancer treatment Monday.

That may also help explain why Majority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared willing to let McCain try to proceed to the the National Defense Authorization Act, even after he thwarted the GOP's plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act in the early hours of Friday morning.

McCain is chairman of the armed services committee, and he leads the annual defense bill that authorizes Pentagon spending and sets military policy. Following his brain cancer diagnosis earlier this month, it was unclear whether McCain would be in position to lead floor debate on the measure due to his possible treatment schedule.

After his dramatic return to the Senate this week, McCain had hoped the Senate could quickly debate and pass the defense authorization bill once health care was completed. Senate Democrats said they would be willing — if Republicans dropped the repeal bid.

Read More