'Ugly' people earn more, but at what cost?

Peggy Drexler is the author of "Our Fathers, Ourselves: Daughters, Fathers, and the Changing American Family" and "Raising Boys Without Men." She is an assistant professor of psychology at Weill Medical College of Cornell University and a former gender scholar at Stanford University. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) For years, scientific studies have proven that human beings respond more positively to beautiful people. We like, trust and value them more. Good-looking people, we've been told time and again, get better jobs, receive higher pay and have an easier time in life. Evolutionarily speaking, pretty people win.

While all this remains true , according to a new study, the very ugly don't do so badly either, and they may even have an advantage. A recent piece published in the Journal of Business and Psychology found, despite conventional thought, pretty people don't have all the power. In a survey of workers, those rated "very unattractive" earned more than any other category, including those judged "most attractive." This "ugliness premium" meant that the least attractive 3% of the population out-earned the 50% who are only sort of ugly or just average looking.

You might say: But isn't beauty in the eye of the beholder? Maybe. But maybe not. The researchers also write that "ratings of physical attractiveness by human judges are known to be highly correlated with measures of bilateral facial symmetry by a computer program and are intersubjectively stable."

The study authors had some thoughts about why this was. One of the theories suggested that the very ugly were simply more intelligent or better educated than their relatively more attractive counterparts. But other studies have shown a link between intelligence and attractiveness.

My two cents -- the ugliness premium has to do with the human tendency to favor the underdog, a tendency especially apparent among women. And it's not a noble act. Instead, it's a form of intra-gender sexism, or clear and troubling evidence of female misogyny.

