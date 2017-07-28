Story highlights Trump's White House is coming up short,writes Leslie Vinjamuri

Obama-era policies remain and the myth of Trump as the populist, get-it-done businessman is debunked, she writes

Leslie Vinjamuri is an associate fellow at Chatham House, where she serves on the US and the Americas program as well as on the institute's council. She is also associate professor in international relations at SOAS University of London. The opinions in this article are those of the author.

(CNN) As Congress lurches towards its August recess, Donald Trump's White House is coming up short.

In the first 100 days, Trump's attacks were centered on the intelligence community, the media and the Democrats. These targets remain, but now the administration has new ones, too -- closer to home: the Cabinet and the West Wing.

Anthony Scaramucci, Trump's newly anointed communications director, has threatened to fire his West Wing colleagues for leaks. Trump continues his vitriolic attacks on Attorney General Jeff Sessions , the first member of his cabinet to be confirmed and a key proponent of Trump's tough-on-immigration, tough-on-crime agenda. And Friday afternoon, he announced he was booting Chief of Staff Reince Priebus in favor of current Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly.

Further afield, Trump's most desired friends seem to be attacking him. Vladimir Putin's Russia, the nation that Trump has most wanted to court, is retaliating against Congress' new round of sanctions by seizing US properties and calling for a reduction in its diplomatic staff by the end of the year. And Congress' vote against the "skinny" proposal for health care reform might be the decisive blow in Trump Round One.

But what more does this signify?