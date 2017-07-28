Congress' message to Donald Trump is tough

Story highlights Frida Ghitis: Both Republicans and Democrats deliberately opted to stand in Trump's way on one of his top foreign policy priorities

Frida Ghitis is a world affairs columnist for The Miami Herald and World Politics Review, and a former CNN producer and correspondent. The views expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) Even by the standards of Donald Trump's presidency, this week has been extraordinarily chaotic and, more importantly, disastrous for the President's agenda. Just hours before Senate Republicans failed to choke the life out of the health care program known as Obamacare -- a top domestic priority for the administration -- the entire Senate, Democrats and Republicans, voted on imposing new Russia sanctions, effectively tying the President's hands on dealing with that country.

Then, on Friday morning Russia announced its own sanctions against the United States, ordering a cut in the number of US diplomats and the seizure of two US properties in Russia. The move echoed sanctions imposed by President Barack Obama just before leaving office to punish Russia for interfering in the US election.

Clearly the Obamacare debacle is an embarrassment for the President and for Republicans, but the new legislation on Russia sanctions -- which Trump has not yet signed -- should worry him far more.

With it, Republicans and Democrats signaled bluntly that they do not trust President Donald Trump to act in America's best interest when it comes to Russia.

By overwhelming majorities in the House and the Senate both Republicans and Democrats didn't just defy the President, they deliberately opted to stand in his way on one of his top foreign policy priorities.