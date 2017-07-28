Israel imposes age restrictions on Muslim worshippers at al-Aqsa

Jerusalem (CNN) Israeli police have said they will only allow men over the age of 50 to pray at the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem's Old City Friday, in a move likely to draw outrage from the city's Muslim community.

Women of all ages will be allowed to pray at the site, which Muslims call the Noble Sanctuary and is known to Jews as the Temple Mount.

"Heightened security around Temple Mount & old city to prevent disturbances. Extra police units in the area and will respond to any incidents," Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said on Twitter.

Palestinian Muslims bow in prayer inside the Haram al-Sharif compound, known to Jews as the Temple Mount, in the old city of Jerusalem.

The decision comes in the aftermath of clashes between Muslim worshippers and Israeli security forces Thursday, the latest unrest to emerge since two police officers were killed close to the entrance of the holy site on July 14.

Israeli authorities labeled the shootings as a terrorist attack. Three Arab men from northern Israel were shot and killed by police while carrying out the attack.

