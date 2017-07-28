Family surprises mother's caregiver with nursing school tuition

Story highlights RonTunDe Hector took care of Judy Wright in her final days

Caregiver and Wright's son crossed paths years earlier in a random act of kindness

(CNN) Chris Wright was checking on his sick mother in early July when the nurse who was caring for her spoke those devastating words. "She didn't think my mom would make it through the day," Wright told CNN.

His mom, Judy Wright, was battling Parkinson's Disease. She made it through that day. But her son -- and Judy Wright's nursing aide, RonTunDe Hector -- knew she didn't have long.

Hector believed she knew exactly how much time Chris' mom had left. "RonTunDe said 'The Lord told me when she's going to pass," Wright said. "She's going to pass on Sunday.'"

To everyone's surprise, Chris' mother survived for three more days and passed away on Sunday. It was July 9, which happened to be Hector's birthday.

Chris Wright's mother, Judy Wright, passed away due to Parkinson's disease on July 9th.

Some might say it was a coincidence that Chris Wright's mother died on that day -- but Wright and Hector say they don't believe in coincidences. It was divine intervention, they say, an intervention that began three years ago with a random act of kindness.

