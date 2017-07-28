Story highlights Bringing diverse snacks in a cooler is a great idea, especially for longer trips

Substitute high-calorie sides such as fries or onion rings with a side salad, vegetable or fruit

(CNN) A road trip might mean visiting friends, family or new places. But in addition to planning a day's activities, it's just as important to think about what you'll be eating during your travels, especially if you don't want to derail your diet.

"Planning ahead can help you make more nutritious food and beverage choices when you're on the road," said Elisa Zied, registered dietitian and author of "Nutrition at Your Fingertips."

And there are some proven tips, tricks and strategies for eating well at fast food restaurants if you're hitting the road.

Pack a snack bag. Protein- and fiber-rich snacks can help fill in nutrition gaps when pickings are slim. "Before you head out on a road trip, pack some single-serve nut butters and pre-portioned nuts and seeds in baggies," Zied said. Whole-grain crackers and dried fruit are other good road snacks. By pre-portioning snacks, you are less likely to overeat while on the road.

Consider a cooler. Bringing more diverse snacks in a cooler is a great idea, especially for longer trips. "Fill a cooler with fresh fruit, preferably with peels, or berries in small containers, individually wrapped cheeses, low-fat yogurt or milk boxes, hummus and cut-up veggies," Zied said. You can use these foods in between meals or to help round out fast food fare, she said.

