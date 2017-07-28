(CNN) A manhunt is underway in Birmingham, England after a 15-year-old girl was raped twice in a single night by different attackers, police say.

The girl was walking with a friend into Witton train station when a man approached her, led to her to a secluded area of the station, and raped her.

Shortly after the attack, the girl left the area and flagged down a passing car to ask for help. When she got into the vehicle she was sexually assaulted for a second time by another man, police believe.

The girl reported the attacks -- the first of which took place between 7 p.m. Tuesday and 2 a.m. Wednesday -- to police when she got home.

'Horrifying' ordeal

Read More