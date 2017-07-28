Russia to seize US properties in retaliation over sanctions

Story highlights US envoy to Russia expresses his "strong disappointment and protest" over Moscow's move

Russia says the United States must cut the number of diplomats in the country to 455

Moscow (CNN) Russia's Foreign Ministry demanded Friday that the United States cut the number of diplomatic staff it has in Russia and said it would seize two US diplomatic properties, in a sharp response to a new sanctions bill passed by the US Congress a day earlier.

The order -- which affects the US Embassy in Moscow and consulates in St Petersburg, Yekaterinburg and Vladivostok -- would reduce the number of US diplomatic and technical staff to 455, the same number Russia has in the US, by September 1.

Russia is also suspending the use of a US storage facility in Moscow and a country house, or dacha, outside of Moscow by August 1.

In the statement, the ministry says: "Any new unilateral actions by the US authorities to reduce the number of our diplomats in the United States will be met with a mirror response."

Thirty-five Russian diplomats were expelled from the United States in December under sanctions imposed by President Barack Obama in response to Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 US election. The sanctions also included the closure of two Russian compounds, in Maryland and New York, used for intelligence purposes.

