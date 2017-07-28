(CNN) One person was killed and four injured in a stabbing attack Friday at a supermarket in Hamburg, northern Germany, police said.

Police spokesman Timo Zill told local media the investigation was in its early stages and that no possible motive was being excluded, including terror.

He said the suspect was armed with a kitchen knife when he entered the supermarket and started stabbing customers. One person died and four people were injured, one of them severely, he said.

The suspect then fled the scene and attacked other passersby, stabbing several pedestrians, Zill said. Witnesses followed the man and managed to restrain him until police arrived and arrested him.

Hamburg police tweeted that the suspect was "definitely a lone attacker."

