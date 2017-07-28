Photos: The Queen's royal gifts on display Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has been given an untold number of gifts during her 65 years on the throne. This summer, Buckingham Palace is putting more than 200 of them on display. Hide Caption 1 of 13

Photos: The Queen's royal gifts on display Many of the gifts the Queen has been given over the years honor her personally, such as these vases from Islam Karimov, the former president of Uzbekistan. One vase has a portrait of the Queen painted on it, while the other shows her husband, Prince Philip. Hide Caption 2 of 13

Photos: The Queen's royal gifts on display Queen Elizabeth has met every US president since Dwight Eisenhower (except for Donald Trump, who has been invited to make a state visit to the United Kingdom). John F. Kennedy gave her a photograph of himself when he visited Buckingham Palace. Hide Caption 3 of 13

Photos: The Queen's royal gifts on display Kennedy signed his photograph "with affection and highest esteem" and dated it June 5, 1961. She hosted a dinner for the President and his wife that night. Hide Caption 4 of 13

Photos: The Queen's royal gifts on display The Queen is famously fond of horses, and many of the gifts she's been given are horse-themed. She's also been given two dozen live horses, some of which have gone on to be used by the police or as carriage horses. In a neat twist, this gift depicts a horse that was given to the Queen as a gift 18 years earlier. She rode that horse for many years. Hide Caption 5 of 13

Photos: The Queen's royal gifts on display From one royal to another: Saudi Arabia's Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud gave the Queen this ornament showing three camels and three palm trees. Hide Caption 6 of 13

Photos: The Queen's royal gifts on display The Royal Gifts exhibition is arranged geographically, with objects from the same continent displayed in the same room. The Europe section features a large wooden artwork from Slovakia (center), a silver samovar from Russia (center-right) and Icelandic manuscripts given to the Queen by President Ásgeir Ásgeirsson in 1963 (upper-left, with red cover). Hide Caption 7 of 13

Photos: The Queen's royal gifts on display This sword and scabbard were made in Punjab, India, but they were presented to the Queen by subjects a little closer to home: the largest Sikh temple in the UK, London's Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha. Hide Caption 8 of 13

Photos: The Queen's royal gifts on display Ethiopian Emperor Haile Selassie presented this plate to the Queen when she visited in 1965. Hide Caption 9 of 13

Photos: The Queen's royal gifts on display The Queen got many gifts for her Diamond Jubilee in 2012, including a fan with a diamond-topped pin and a Scottish tartan with diamond dust woven in. Hide Caption 10 of 13

Photos: The Queen's royal gifts on display An association of Pakistani drivers presented this brightly colored tin model bus to the Queen and Prince Philip in 1997. It includes a picture of them and the flags of the UK and Pakistan. Hide Caption 11 of 13

Photos: The Queen's royal gifts on display Queen Elizabeth was given a silver bowl decorated with elephants when she visited Sri Lanka, then called Ceylon, in 1954. She received this model of the Pashupatinath Temple in Nepal when she went there six years later. Hide Caption 12 of 13