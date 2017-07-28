48 injured in Barcelona train accident

(CNN) At least 48 people are injured after a train accident at a station in Barcelona, Spain.

The Catalan Emergency Services said the incident -- which it described as an accident -- happened during rush hour Friday morning at the Estacion de Francia, a major railway station in the western Spanish city.

Of the 48 injured, at least 18 required hospitalization, five of whom are in a serious condition, the department said.

Emergency responders are still examining the injured, including the train conductor.

No deaths have been reported, authorities said.

