Dozens injured in Barcelona train accident

(CNN) At least 40 people are injured after a train accident at a station in Barcelona, Spain, emergency services said Friday.

The Catalan Emergency Services initially said at least 48 people had been hurt in the incident, which it described as an accident.

It happened during rush hour Friday morning at the Estacion de Francia, a major railway station in the western Spanish city.

In its latest update, the emergency services said one of the injured was in serious condition, with 18 in a less serious condition, including the train conductor. Another 20 suffered minor injuries.

The department earlier said at least 18 people required hospitalization.

