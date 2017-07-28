(CNN)George Clooney is putting paparazzi on alert: His kids are off limits.
The actor on Friday released a statement criticizing French magazine Voici for publishing grainy photos of he and Amal Clooney, the actor's wife and a human rights attorney, carrying their 7-week-old twins on the cover of a new issue.
"Over the last week photographers from Voici magazine scaled our fence, climbed our tree and illegally took pictures of our infants inside our home," George Clooney said in a statement obtained by CNN. "Make no mistake the photographers, the agency and the magazine will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. The safety of our children demands it."
The photos Clooney references were touted by the magazine as a "scoop" on the cover, but clearly taken from a distance without the knowledge of the famous parents.
The couple welcomed twins Ella and Alexander on June 7.
Clooney has since his days on "ER" been outspoken about his disdain for intrusive, paparazzi-style photographers.
He famously spoke out about the issue following the death of Princess Diana.
Asked about celebrities who sell photos of their children in a 2011 interview, the actor told Piers Morgan: "I couldn't really argue for or against that issue."
"I could argue the idea of when Brad [Pitt] and [Angelina Jolie] know that a picture of their kid -- their new kid -- is worth, five million bucks, why not make sure it goes to a charity and take the picture and also take away the bounty hunting that comes with it," he said. "Because, remember this...when someone says, 'Well, a picture of Brad and Angie's new baby is worth $5 million,' people are willing to do pretty much anything and break pretty much any law for five million bucks."