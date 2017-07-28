(CNN) George Clooney is putting paparazzi on alert: His kids are off limits.

The actor on Friday released a statement criticizing French magazine Voici for publishing grainy photos of he and Amal Clooney, the actor's wife and a human rights attorney, carrying their 7-week-old twins on the cover of a new issue.

"Over the last week photographers from Voici magazine scaled our fence, climbed our tree and illegally took pictures of our infants inside our home," George Clooney said in a statement obtained by CNN. "Make no mistake the photographers, the agency and the magazine will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. The safety of our children demands it."

The photos Clooney references were touted by the magazine as a "scoop" on the cover, but clearly taken from a distance without the knowledge of the famous parents.

The couple welcomed twins Ella and Alexander on June 7.

