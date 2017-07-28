'Emoji Movie' barely escapes 0% on Rotten Tomatoes

(CNN) Cue the crying emoji.

For a minute, it looked like "The Emoji Movie" would be the latest to join the dreaded Rotten Tomatoes 0% fresh club.

But as of Friday, one critic gave the animated children's film, which follows the lives of the bright emoticons living in smartphones, a warm review

Sort of.

"Positive messages, but colorful adventure is only 'meh,'" Betsy Bozdech of Common Sense Media wrote with her tepid tomato, commending the story as kid-friendly but "not particularly original."

Read More