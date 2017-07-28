(CNN) The woman behind the #OscarsSoWhite movement has set her sights on a new quest: to get HBO to say #No to "Confederate," a recently announced series from the creators of "Game of Thrones."

April Reign, whose award show hashtag started a rallying cry for more opportunities and acknowledgment for people of color in Hollywood, is attempting again to unite social media voices in hopes of stopping HBO from not moving forward with alternate history drama "Confederate."

"Confederate" imagines what would have happened if Southern states successfully seceded from the Union during the Civil War and slavery continued to be practiced. The series is set in the present day.

The show comes from "Game of Thrones" showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, as well as fellow executive producers Nichelle Tramble Spellman and Malcolm Spellman.

Reign is asking for people who wish to participate to tweet using the hashtag #NoConfederate during the airing of Sunday's new episode of "Game of Thrones."

