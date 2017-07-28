(CNN) It's hard not to want to discuss Charlize Theron and James Bond in the same breath.

"She's embodies every sort of ounce of strength and nobility and dignity and integrity that that character should have," Hemsworth said.

Plus, there is all the talk about whether or not Daniel Craig will be returning to the "007" franchise, and who will succeed him once he hangs up his tuxedo.

Here's why Theron makes us worry less about that:

Females are strong as hell

As Lorraine Broughton in "Atomic Blonde," Theron drives, shoots, punches and kicks with the best of them.

The actress told CNN is was hard at times to let the stunt coordinator for the film step in because she wanted to do all the action sequences herself.

"I ended up doing a lot by myself. I think we were always kind of prepared for that and I was kind of training for that. There were very few things that I didn't do and there was no way I could do some of them," Theron said. "They were never going to let me jump out of building with a garden hose; that was never going to happen, so I had to make peace with that."

Sexy times? She nails it

Bond is known for bedding the ladies, and we'll just say Theron's character is no slouch in the romance department either.

Theron has all the charm and sex appeal the Bond franchise is known for.

Killer style

Don't even get us started on her wardrobe.

The film is set in Berlin in the 1980s, and Theron's character serves up plenty of style -- from a John Galliano white-vinyl trench to enviable Dior (the actress has been a spokesperson for the fashion house).

"'Cool' was our mantra on this film, and it became very empowering," "Atomic Blonde" costume designer Cindy Evans told Fashionista.com.

This is not new to her

Let us not forget that Theron has plenty of practice playing tough women.

In addition to her role in 2012's "Snow White and the Huntsman," she's showed off her physicality in "Aeon Flux" and played a villain in "The Fate of the Furious."

Theron doesn't mind thinking out the box

The actress is already thinking ahead.

"Hopefully we can bring Lorraine back, and we can have Bond and Lorraine do a little something," she said. "Why not?"