Breaking News

Who needs James Bond? We've got Charlize Theron

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 10:17 AM ET, Fri July 28, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Charlize Theron is kicking butt and looking fabulous while doing it as an undercover MI6 agent in &quot;Atomic Blonde.&quot; She&#39;s strong, she&#39;s smart and she&#39;s beyond fierce in the role.
Photos: Badass women on screen
Charlize Theron is kicking butt and looking fabulous while doing it as an undercover MI6 agent in "Atomic Blonde." She's strong, she's smart and she's beyond fierce in the role.
Hide Caption
1 of 28
Gal Gadot&#39;s Wonder Woman first made an appearance in the 2016 film &quot;Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.&quot; Her 2017 solo movie broke a box office record for most money made by woman director on its opening weekend.
Photos: Badass women on screen
Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman first made an appearance in the 2016 film "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice." Her 2017 solo movie broke a box office record for most money made by woman director on its opening weekend.
Hide Caption
2 of 28
Daisy Ridley portrays Rey, a young scavenger on the desert planet of Jakku in &quot;Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens.&quot; Here are a few more sci-fi female action heroines (with some fantasy thrown in):
Photos: Badass women on screen
Daisy Ridley portrays Rey, a young scavenger on the desert planet of Jakku in "Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens." Here are a few more sci-fi female action heroines (with some fantasy thrown in):
Hide Caption
3 of 28
Former &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.youtube.com/watch?x-yt-cl=84411374&amp;v=Ogu9q3wGb9I&amp;x-yt-ts=1421828030&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&quot;Glee&quot; &lt;/a&gt;star Melissa Benoist (also seen in the Oscar-nominated &quot;Whiplash&quot;) plays &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.dccomics.com/blog/2015/01/22/breaking-news-supergirl-is-cast&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Supergirl&lt;/a&gt; in the CBS series of the same name.
Photos: Badass women on screen
Former "Glee" star Melissa Benoist (also seen in the Oscar-nominated "Whiplash") plays Supergirl in the CBS series of the same name.
Hide Caption
4 of 28
Blasting her way out of the Death Star, we knew fairly quickly that Leia was not one to be trifled with in the &quot;Star Wars&quot; films. Carrie Fisher played the role.
Photos: Badass women on screen
Blasting her way out of the Death Star, we knew fairly quickly that Leia was not one to be trifled with in the "Star Wars" films. Carrie Fisher played the role.
Hide Caption
5 of 28
Krysten Ritter stars as &quot;Jessica Jones&quot; in the Netflix series based on Marvel Comics&#39; &quot;Alias,&quot; about a semi-retired superhero-turned-private eye.
Photos: Badass women on screen
Krysten Ritter stars as "Jessica Jones" in the Netflix series based on Marvel Comics' "Alias," about a semi-retired superhero-turned-private eye.
Hide Caption
6 of 28
Jennifer Lawrence is back as archer and freedom fighter Katniss Everdeen in &quot;The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1&quot; and coming soon, the final film, &quot;Part 2.&quot;
Photos: Badass women on screen
Jennifer Lawrence is back as archer and freedom fighter Katniss Everdeen in "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1" and coming soon, the final film, "Part 2."
Hide Caption
7 of 28
Zoe Saldana stars in not one but three major sci-fi movie franchises. She&#39;s Lt. Nyota Uhura in the rebooted &quot;Star Trek&quot; movies, stars as former assassin Gamora in the Marvel hit &quot;Guardians of the Galaxy&quot; and is Neytiri in &quot;Avatar&quot; and its planned sequels.
Photos: Badass women on screen
Zoe Saldana stars in not one but three major sci-fi movie franchises. She's Lt. Nyota Uhura in the rebooted "Star Trek" movies, stars as former assassin Gamora in the Marvel hit "Guardians of the Galaxy" and is Neytiri in "Avatar" and its planned sequels.
Hide Caption
8 of 28
Nichelle Nichols played Lt. Uhura, the communications officer on the Starship Enterprise, in the original &quot;Star Trek&quot; TV series and films. In the recent movie reboots, her role was played by Zoe Saldana.
Photos: Badass women on screen
Nichelle Nichols played Lt. Uhura, the communications officer on the Starship Enterprise, in the original "Star Trek" TV series and films. In the recent movie reboots, her role was played by Zoe Saldana.
Hide Caption
9 of 28
Margot Robbie portrayed Batman villain (and the Joker&#39;s paramour) Harley Quinn in the eagerly awaited film &quot;Suicide Squad.&quot;
Photos: Badass women on screen
Margot Robbie portrayed Batman villain (and the Joker's paramour) Harley Quinn in the eagerly awaited film "Suicide Squad."
Hide Caption
10 of 28
Set in the post-World War II years, the new series &quot;Marvel&#39;s Agent Carter&quot; follows the continuing adventures of Peggy Carter, after the presumed death of her boyfriend Steve Rogers (a.k.a. Captain America).
Photos: Badass women on screen
Set in the post-World War II years, the new series "Marvel's Agent Carter" follows the continuing adventures of Peggy Carter, after the presumed death of her boyfriend Steve Rogers (a.k.a. Captain America).
Hide Caption
11 of 28
Scarlett Johansson stole the movie in her first scene in &quot;The Avengers&quot; -- not an easy thing to do. Black Widow was pretty kickass in the film.
Photos: Badass women on screen
Scarlett Johansson stole the movie in her first scene in "The Avengers" -- not an easy thing to do. Black Widow was pretty kickass in the film.
Hide Caption
12 of 28
&quot;Lucy&quot; seems to have boosted Johansson&#39;s action movie cred. The actress is reportedly starring in the live-action remake of &quot;Ghost In The Shell.&quot;
Photos: Badass women on screen
"Lucy" seems to have boosted Johansson's action movie cred. The actress is reportedly starring in the live-action remake of "Ghost In The Shell."
Hide Caption
13 of 28
Buffy Summers, played by Sarah Michelle Gellar, was vampires&#39; worst nightmare in the beloved TV series &quot;Buffy the Vampire Slayer.&quot;
Photos: Badass women on screen
Buffy Summers, played by Sarah Michelle Gellar, was vampires' worst nightmare in the beloved TV series "Buffy the Vampire Slayer."
Hide Caption
14 of 28
Lucy Lawless found fame on TV as the force of nature that was &quot;Xena, Warrior Princess.&quot;
Photos: Badass women on screen
Lucy Lawless found fame on TV as the force of nature that was "Xena, Warrior Princess."
Hide Caption
15 of 28
Sigourney Weaver faced off with aliens not once, but four times in the &quot;Alien&quot; films and became the very model of the modern sci-fi heroine.
Photos: Badass women on screen
Sigourney Weaver faced off with aliens not once, but four times in the "Alien" films and became the very model of the modern sci-fi heroine.
Hide Caption
16 of 28
Linda Hamilton (pictured) was the best known Sarah, but we look forward to seeing how Emilia Clarke takes on the Terminator in the upcoming reboot.
Photos: Badass women on screen
Linda Hamilton (pictured) was the best known Sarah, but we look forward to seeing how Emilia Clarke takes on the Terminator in the upcoming reboot.
Hide Caption
17 of 28
Carrie-Anne Moss&#39; Trinity was the first main character we saw in the &quot;Matrix&quot; and immediately, we were hooked.
Photos: Badass women on screen
Carrie-Anne Moss' Trinity was the first main character we saw in the "Matrix" and immediately, we were hooked.
Hide Caption
18 of 28
Tatiana Maslany&#39;s &quot;clone club&quot; brings new meaning to the term &quot;girl power&quot; on the critically-acclaimed BBC America series &quot;Orphan Black.&quot; Maslany plays Sarah Manning on the show.
Photos: Badass women on screen
Tatiana Maslany's "clone club" brings new meaning to the term "girl power" on the critically-acclaimed BBC America series "Orphan Black." Maslany plays Sarah Manning on the show.
Hide Caption
19 of 28
She may not have &quot;wanted to believe&quot; like her partner Fox Mulder, but Gillian Anderson as Scully on &quot;The X-Files&quot; was one of the best sci-fi characters of the past 20 years.
Photos: Badass women on screen
She may not have "wanted to believe" like her partner Fox Mulder, but Gillian Anderson as Scully on "The X-Files" was one of the best sci-fi characters of the past 20 years.
Hide Caption
20 of 28
It&#39;s hard to choose a favorite Lois as there&#39;s been so many over the years, but we&#39;ll go with Margot Kidder&#39;s tough as nails reporter from the Christopher Reeve &quot;Superman&quot; movie series.
Photos: Badass women on screen
It's hard to choose a favorite Lois as there's been so many over the years, but we'll go with Margot Kidder's tough as nails reporter from the Christopher Reeve "Superman" movie series.
Hide Caption
21 of 28
They switched genders on us with this character in the 2000s reboot, and casting Katee Sackhoff as Starbuck in &quot;Battlestar Galactica&quot; was a stroke of genius.
Photos: Badass women on screen
They switched genders on us with this character in the 2000s reboot, and casting Katee Sackhoff as Starbuck in "Battlestar Galactica" was a stroke of genius.
Hide Caption
22 of 28
We didn&#39;t even see her face but when she used her katana to slice through zombies at the end of season two, we knew we really liked Michonne, actress Danai Gurira, from &quot;The Walking Dead&quot; right away.
Photos: Badass women on screen
We didn't even see her face but when she used her katana to slice through zombies at the end of season two, we knew we really liked Michonne, actress Danai Gurira, from "The Walking Dead" right away.
Hide Caption
23 of 28
Emma Watson&#39;s Hermione Granger in the &quot;Harry Potter&quot; movies always knew just the right spell to get out of any situation.
Photos: Badass women on screen
Emma Watson's Hermione Granger in the "Harry Potter" movies always knew just the right spell to get out of any situation.
Hide Caption
24 of 28
We&#39;d rather not remember Halle Berry&#39;s take on the seductive thief, Catwoman, but Julie Newmar, Eartha Kitt, Lee Meriwether and Anne Hathaway were all splendid in the role. But for our money, Michelle Pfeiffer (pictured) in &quot;Batman Returns&quot; is the Catwoman to beat.
Photos: Badass women on screen
We'd rather not remember Halle Berry's take on the seductive thief, Catwoman, but Julie Newmar, Eartha Kitt, Lee Meriwether and Anne Hathaway were all splendid in the role. But for our money, Michelle Pfeiffer (pictured) in "Batman Returns" is the Catwoman to beat.
Hide Caption
25 of 28
Leela, the pilot of the Planet Express ship, often acts as the voice of reason between Fry, Professor Farnsworth and the others in her crew on &quot;Futurama.&quot; Katey Sagal is the voice of Leela.
Photos: Badass women on screen
Leela, the pilot of the Planet Express ship, often acts as the voice of reason between Fry, Professor Farnsworth and the others in her crew on "Futurama." Katey Sagal is the voice of Leela.
Hide Caption
26 of 28
Emilia Clarke&#39;s Daenerys Targaryen from &quot;Game of Thrones&quot; is so tough that she will literally walk through fire.
Photos: Badass women on screen
Emilia Clarke's Daenerys Targaryen from "Game of Thrones" is so tough that she will literally walk through fire.
Hide Caption
27 of 28
Mal trusts no one more than his right-hand woman Zoe, played by Gina Torres, in the beloved, short-lived series &quot;Firefly.&quot;
Photos: Badass women on screen
Mal trusts no one more than his right-hand woman Zoe, played by Gina Torres, in the beloved, short-lived series "Firefly."
Hide Caption
28 of 28
atomic blonde charlize theronwonder woman gal gadotforce awakens reymelissa benoist cbs supergirlleiajessica jones runningJennifer Lawrence Hunger Games Mockingjay Part 1zoe saldana splitRESTRICTED nichelle nicholsSuicide squad Harley Quinnagent carter premiereblack widow lucy universal picturesbuffylucy lawless xena heroineripley alien linda hamilton sarah connor heroinetrinity matrixorphan black 11dana scully - restricted lois lanestarbuckdanai guriria michonne06 pop culture witchescatwomanleela futuramagame of thrones - Emilia Clarkezoe firefly

Story highlights

  • Theron's been mentioned as potential female Bond
  • The actress talked to CNN about the stunt work in her new film

(CNN)It's hard not to want to discuss Charlize Theron and James Bond in the same breath.

Her moves as a spy in the new thriller "Atomic Blonde" lend themselves to the comparison, not to mention her "Snow White and the Huntsman" co-star Chris Hemsworth endorsing her to W Magazine to become the first female Bond.
"She's embodies every sort of ounce of strength and nobility and dignity and integrity that that character should have," Hemsworth said.
    Plus, there is all the talk about whether or not Daniel Craig will be returning to the "007" franchise, and who will succeed him once he hangs up his tuxedo.
    Related: New 'James Bond' movie announced, but no word yet on who will star
    Read More
    Here's why Theron makes us worry less about that:

    Females are strong as hell

    Movie Pass: Charlize Theron in &quot;Atomic Blonde&quot;
    Movie Pass: Charlize Theron stars in "Atomic Blonde"_00014923

      JUST WATCHED

      Movie Pass: Charlize Theron in "Atomic Blonde"

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Movie Pass: Charlize Theron in "Atomic Blonde" 01:50
    As Lorraine Broughton in "Atomic Blonde," Theron drives, shoots, punches and kicks with the best of them.
    The actress told CNN is was hard at times to let the stunt coordinator for the film step in because she wanted to do all the action sequences herself.
    "I ended up doing a lot by myself. I think we were always kind of prepared for that and I was kind of training for that. There were very few things that I didn't do and there was no way I could do some of them," Theron said. "They were never going to let me jump out of building with a garden hose; that was never going to happen, so I had to make peace with that."

    Sexy times? She nails it

    Bond is known for bedding the ladies, and we'll just say Theron's character is no slouch in the romance department either.
    Theron has all the charm and sex appeal the Bond franchise is known for.

    Killer style

    Don't even get us started on her wardrobe.
    The film is set in Berlin in the 1980s, and Theron's character serves up plenty of style -- from a John Galliano white-vinyl trench to enviable Dior (the actress has been a spokesperson for the fashion house).
    "'Cool' was our mantra on this film, and it became very empowering," "Atomic Blonde" costume designer Cindy Evans told Fashionista.com.

    This is not new to her

    Let us not forget that Theron has plenty of practice playing tough women.
    In addition to her role in 2012's "Snow White and the Huntsman," she's showed off her physicality in "Aeon Flux" and played a villain in "The Fate of the Furious."

    Theron doesn't mind thinking out the box

    The actress is already thinking ahead.
    Theron floated the idea to E! of an "Atomic Blonde"/"James Bond" crossover.
    "Hopefully we can bring Lorraine back, and we can have Bond and Lorraine do a little something," she said. "Why not?"