UK wants to send 'colossal' warships to test Beijing's claims in S. China Sea

Hong Kong (CNN) The UK has waded into a tense territorial dispute in the South China Sea, potentially infuriating Beijing.

Speaking in Australia Thursday, British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said "one of the first things we will do with the two new colossal aircraft carriers that we have just built is send them on a freedom of navigation operation to this area."

Johnson did not specify exactly where the carriers would be sent, but added the operation was designed to "vindicate our belief in the rules-based international system and in the freedom of navigation through those waterways which are absolutely vital for world trade."

In an interview with the Reuters news agency , UK Defense Minister Michael Fallon said the deployment area was not finalized "but we won't be constrained by China from sailing through the South China Sea."

Johnson spoke alongside Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop.

Speaking at an event in Sydney Thursday evening, Johnson urged all parties in the South China Sea "to respect freedom of navigation and international law" and suggested the UK could sail ships through the Strait of Malacca, which connects the Indian Ocean to the South China Sea.