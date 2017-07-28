(CNN) Since its first edition back in 2010, the EyeEm Photography Festival and Awards has been quietly establishing itself in the industry calendar, attracting tens of thousands of applicants every year and revolutionizing the concept of a photography competition in the process.

EyeEm -- a photography app with over 10 million users around the world -- has become one of the most important players in the increasingly democratized world of digital photography.

The quality of work on show at the awards demonstrates not only the wealth of amateur talent out there, but also that, more than ever, an image is judged on its own merits rather than the photographer who took it.

Last year's edition saw an estimated 270,000 photos submitted across five categories -- photojournalism, architecture, landscape, portraiture and street photography -- and the 2017 festival promises to be even bigger. For lead curator Madeline Dudley-Yates, it's an important way of uncovering photographers whose work might not have been seen before, and a highly democratic way of running a competition.

"The aim of the awards is to discover new talents and help them get their work seen on a larger scale," she says.

