The world's best amateur photographs on show

By Clive Martin, CNN

Updated 10:18 AM ET, Fri July 28, 2017

Photography app EyeEm has revealed the shortlist for its annual awards. Here are some of the highlights. (Above: Photo by Guiga Pirá. Category: The Great Outdoors)
Photography app EyeEm has revealed the shortlist for its annual awards. Here are some of the highlights. (Above: Photo by Guiga Pirá. Category: The Great Outdoors)
Photo by Adeolu Osibodu.
Photo by Adeolu Osibodu.
Photo by Julie Hrudova. Category: The Street Photographer.
Photo by Julie Hrudova. Category: The Street Photographer.
Photo by Claudia Solano. Category: The Architect
Photo by Claudia Solano. Category: The Architect
Photo by Daren Mauree. Category: The Photojournalist.
Photo by Daren Mauree. Category: The Photojournalist.
Photo by David Schulman. Category: The Portraitist.
Photo by David Schulman. Category: The Portraitist.
Photo by Francis Malapris. Category: The Street Photographer
Photo by Francis Malapris. Category: The Street Photographer
Photo by Jatuporn Pateepaparnee. Category: The Street Photographer
Photo by Jatuporn Pateepaparnee. Category: The Street Photographer
Photo by Jeremy Cheung. Category: The Architect
Photo by Jeremy Cheung. Category: The Architect
Photo by Joanne Coates. Category: The Portraitist.
Photo by Joanne Coates. Category: The Portraitist.
Photo by Kimberly dela Cruz. Category: The Photojournalist
Photo by Kimberly dela Cruz. Category: The Photojournalist
Photo by Masaki Sato. Category: The Great Outdoors
Photo by Masaki Sato. Category: The Great Outdoors
Photo by Md. Enamul Kabir. Category: The Photojournalist.
Photo by Md. Enamul Kabir. Category: The Photojournalist.
Photo by Scott Firestone. Category: The Architect.
Photo by Scott Firestone. Category: The Architect.
Photo by Michael Lynch. Category: The Great Outdoors.
Photo by Michael Lynch. Category: The Great Outdoors.
Photo by Michael Schauer. Category: The Great Outdoors.
Photo by Michael Schauer. Category: The Great Outdoors.
Photo by Pau Buscató. Category: The Street Photographer.
Photo by Pau Buscató. Category: The Street Photographer.
Photo by Ramin Mazur. Category: The Photojournalist.
Photo by Ramin Mazur. Category: The Photojournalist.
Photo by Ritesh Shukla. Category: The Photojournalist.
Photo by Ritesh Shukla. Category: The Photojournalist.
Photo by Zane Jēkabsone. Category: The Great Outdoors.
Photo by Zane Jēkabsone. Category: The Great Outdoors.
(CNN)Since its first edition back in 2010, the EyeEm Photography Festival and Awards has been quietly establishing itself in the industry calendar, attracting tens of thousands of applicants every year and revolutionizing the concept of a photography competition in the process.

EyeEm -- a photography app with over 10 million users around the world -- has become one of the most important players in the increasingly democratized world of digital photography.
The quality of work on show at the awards demonstrates not only the wealth of amateur talent out there, but also that, more than ever, an image is judged on its own merits rather than the photographer who took it.
&#39;Touching my dreams&#39;: Designer turns ideas into surreal images
Last year's edition saw an estimated 270,000 photos submitted across five categories -- photojournalism, architecture, landscape, portraiture and street photography -- and the 2017 festival promises to be even bigger. For lead curator Madeline Dudley-Yates, it's an important way of uncovering photographers whose work might not have been seen before, and a highly democratic way of running a competition.
    "The aim of the awards is to discover new talents and help them get their work seen on a larger scale," she says.
    "This year our judging process used a mix of our image recognition technology, our in-house curators and a jury. With this unique mix we're able to uncover strong photographers that might not be found if we'd based the criteria on likes or popularity."

    Moody and unusual

    Instead of simply playing the "likes" game, the festival uses the popularity of the app to draw in an enormous range of contributors from all over the world, all working within different styles and capturing different experiences.
    But, according to Dudley-Yates, even within this huge range of photos there are identifiable themes and trends.
    Photo by Robert Torrontegui.
    Photo by Robert Torrontegui.
    Photo by Adeolu Osibodu.
    Photo by Adeolu Osibodu.
    Photo by Banar Fil Ardhi.
    Photo by Banar Fil Ardhi.
    Photo by Lauren Marek.
    Photo by Lauren Marek.
    Photo by Uta Lauterbach.
    Photo by Uta Lauterbach.
    Photo by Rui Miguel Grilo Ramos.
    Photo by Rui Miguel Grilo Ramos.
    Photo by Joanne Coates.
    Photo by Joanne Coates.
    Photo by Olivier Morisse.
    Photo by Olivier Morisse.
    Photo by Gilberto Gennero.
    Photo by Gilberto Gennero.
    Photo by Maximilian Schulz.
    Photo by Maximilian Schulz.
    Photo by Elvis Tang.
    Photo by Elvis Tang.
    Photo by Jan Tong.
    Photo by Jan Tong.
    Photo by Benjamin van der Spek.
    Photo by Benjamin van der Spek.
    Photo by David Schulman.
    Photo by David Schulman.
    Photo by Gabriella Achadinha.
    Photo by Gabriella Achadinha.
    Photo by Yeo Guo Hao.
    Photo by Yeo Guo Hao.
    Photo by Michael Gabriele.
    Photo by Michael Gabriele.
    Photo by Patrick Wendt.
    Photo by Patrick Wendt.
    Photo by Valerio Gualandi.
    Photo by Valerio Gualandi.
    Photo by Zach Louw.
    Photo by Zach Louw.
    "We noticed three major trends within the finalists this year," she explains. "Firstly, there were a lot of dark, moody entries -- often concealing the subjects and using a higher ratio of shadow to light, adding mystery to street photography, making the streets seem less familiar.
    "Then there were a lot of entries from unusual perspectives, showing us an image from the eyes of a 'tiny human' or a drone," Dudley-Yates says. "This creates a sense of awe, either of the landscape or the fragility of humankind. Then we had a lot of photographers playing with reflection, creating another dimension to tell a story within an image."

    Bridging the gap between pro and amateur

    The barrier to taking up photography is lower than ever now, Dudley-Yates said, thanks to advances in technology.
    "Smartphone cameras are getting better with each release," she said. "There are countless photo editing apps, as well as education and inspiration via apps like EyeEm, and getting discovered is much more possible than in the earlier days of photography. Some photographers are even working entirely on their phones, from shoot to share, or even sell."
    How Martin Schoeller takes an &#39;honest&#39; photograph
    The rise of social media has also made it easier for photographers to find an audience for their work and to gain the kind of exposure "that only pros used to have," Dudley-Yates says.
    "On the flip side, the pros are promoting their work on these same mainstream platforms that aren't necessarily made for pro photographers."
    So what are the judges looking for in a winner? Is there an award-winning photographer within all of us?
    "The main components are strong storytelling and originality," she says. "Technical perfection isn't the main criteria, as long as the image carries a strong message."