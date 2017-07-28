Breaking News

What happened this week (in anything but politics)

By Ana Johnson, CNN

Updated 3:21 PM ET, Fri July 28, 2017

(CNN)If you need a break from politics, look no further. Here's some other stuff that happened this week.

Florida teen wins $26,000 a year for life

A one dollar investment is all it took for an 18-year-old Florida woman to win a set salary for life.

4-year-old in tears after vows from future stepmom

    Teacher stands by road to raise class funds

    Kyrie waving goodbye to LeBron

    Kyrie Irving asked the Cavaliers to trade him. He wants a new team -- his own team.

    Macaulay Culkin had the Internet swooning

    Judging by the internet's reaction to Macaulay Culkin's new look, some of you wouldn't mind being home alone with him.

    'TGIF' makes a comeback

    Hulu snags rights to "TGIF" library. So you can watch your favorite shows from the '90s any day of the week.