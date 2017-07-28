What happened this week (in anything but politics)

(CNN)If you need a break from politics, look no further. Here's some other stuff that happened this week.
Florida teen wins $26,000 a year for life
A one dollar investment is all it took for an 18-year-old Florida woman to win a set salary for life.
4-year-old in tears after vows from future stepmom
Teacher stands by road to raise class funds
Kyrie waving goodbye to LeBron
Kyrie Irving asked the Cavaliers to trade him. He wants a new team -- his own team.
Macaulay Culkin had the Internet swooning
Judging by the internet's reaction to Macaulay Culkin's new look, some of you wouldn't mind being home alone with him.
'TGIF' makes a comeback
Hulu snags rights to "TGIF" library. So you can watch your favorite shows from the '90s any day of the week.