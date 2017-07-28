Settle in with these weekend reads

(CNN) Here are some awesome stories you might have missed this week:

This is the face of deportation: A dad with no criminal record, an American wife and two kids

Where faith and violence collide

Why intense workouts are leading to a life-threatening condition

Rhabdomyolysis leads muscle tissue to break down and release a harmful protein into the bloodstream. The condition was first documented among people who had been trapped under bombed buildings during World War II. Recently, strenuous exercise has been popping up as another common culprit , seen in people who engage in activities like Spinning, P90X, CrossFit, weightlifting and running.

Transgender troops: 'We're not burdens'

Why North Korea still hates the United States: The legacy of the Korean War

The pause button was hit on the Korean War 64 years ago -- but its legacy of destruction lives on. By the time the armistice was signed on July 27, 1953, North Korea had suffered an estimated 1.3 million civilian and military casualties. The Chinese and the Americans went home after the fighting, but North Koreans stayed amid the ruins of the battle -- their entire infrastructure decimated, their towns and cities completely obliterated.

Cluster of power plants divides a Maryland community

Within the next three years, five large power plants will be operating within a 15-mile radius of this Washington, DC-area community . Residents worry about the lasting consequences this growing cluster of power plants could have on the environment, their quality of life and their health. "The power plants here are a Catch-22 for us," said Earl Mitchell, the president of a local civic association. "Everyone wants the jobs and tax revenue they bring to a rural area, but we also have concerns."

Texas migrant deaths: Chronicle of an ill-fated journey

The perils of the journey to the United States became clear when dozens of undocumented immigrants were discovered inside a broiling tractor trailer parked outside a Walmart in San Antonio. Eight people in the truck were dead. Two more died later. Dozens were severely injured, with many expected to suffer irreversible brain damage. Court documents, interviews and public statements over the last few days have begun to shed light on the doomed journey.

Rare case of 9-year-old in HIV remission for years -- without drugs

Opinion: Can male nudity crack Hollywood's double standard?

RaVal Davis writes that films like "Girls Trip" and shows like HBO's "Insecure" are breaking diversity barriers not only by showcasing women of color as creators, but also by evening the playing field when it comes to nudity on screen. Seeing more men in the buff "isn't just a matter of eye candy" -- it's also about helping to change the standard of actresses 'having to use their naked bodies as resumes' and enabling them to "engage in more multidimensional roles."

Opinion: Transgender Navy SEAL on Trump's tweet: It's disrespectful