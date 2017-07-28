Settle in with these weekend reads

(CNN)Here are some awesome stories you might have missed this week:
This is the face of deportation: A dad with no criminal record, an American wife and two kids
How do you explain to a 6-year-old that their father is going to be deported? Joel Colindres always thought of America as a dream refuge. He fled Guatemala in 2004 to get away from the drug trafficking, from the murder, from the country where one of his family members was killed. He came across the border through Texas -- where many of those he traveled with were caught. He decided to turn himself in and he was released into the United States on a provisional waiver. What he did not know, until after he married his wife and began legal proceedings to become a US citizen, was that he had missed a court date.
Where faith and violence collide
This New Orleans neighborhood is home to 11 churches -- and a recent slew of slayings. A four-minute walk takes you from the site of a triple murder across the street from a church to the sites of three more killings, each within eyeshot of a house of worship. In a sense, God is everywhere. Yet when such barbarity visits a neighborhood struggling with guns, poverty and addiction, there's a feeling God is nowhere. But residents say the recent deaths haven't tested their faith. Rather, they've leaned on their faith to cope.
Why intense workouts are leading to a life-threatening condition
Rhabdomyolysis leads muscle tissue to break down and release a harmful protein into the bloodstream. The condition was first documented among people who had been trapped under bombed buildings during World War II. Recently, strenuous exercise has been popping up as another common culprit, seen in people who engage in activities like Spinning, P90X, CrossFit, weightlifting and running.
Transgender troops: 'We're not burdens'
After years of service to their country, all it took to upend their lives was a few tweets. Trump's announcement Wednesday that transgender people would not be allowed in the military left active-duty members who have been serving openly wondering how the policy would affect them. "I felt like I had just gotten fired via tweet," Army Staff Sgt. Patricia King told CNN. After 18 years of service and three tours of duty, she cannot imagine leaving the Army. "The great thing about being in the military is when we take our oath, we take it to our country," she said. "My service is not diminished in any way by what has transpired, and I'm eager to continue proudly serving my country."
Why North Korea still hates the United States: The legacy of the Korean War
The pause button was hit on the Korean War 64 years ago -- but its legacy of destruction lives on. By the time the armistice was signed on July 27, 1953, North Korea had suffered an estimated 1.3 million civilian and military casualties. The Chinese and the Americans went home after the fighting, but North Koreans stayed amid the ruins of the battle -- their entire infrastructure decimated, their towns and cities completely obliterated.
Cluster of power plants divides a Maryland community
Within the next three years, five large power plants will be operating within a 15-mile radius of this Washington, DC-area community. Residents worry about the lasting consequences this growing cluster of power plants could have on the environment, their quality of life and their health. "The power plants here are a Catch-22 for us," said Earl Mitchell, the president of a local civic association. "Everyone wants the jobs and tax revenue they bring to a rural area, but we also have concerns."
Texas migrant deaths: Chronicle of an ill-fated journey
The perils of the journey to the United States became clear when dozens of undocumented immigrants were discovered inside a broiling tractor trailer parked outside a Walmart in San Antonio. Eight people in the truck were dead. Two more died later. Dozens were severely injured, with many expected to suffer irreversible brain damage. Court documents, interviews and public statements over the last few days have begun to shed light on the doomed journey.
Rare case of 9-year-old in HIV remission for years -- without drugs
A 9-year-old South African child diagnosed with HIV when he was one month old has been in HIV remission for 8½ years -- without regular treatment. This is the first reported case of a child controlling an HIV infection without drugs in Africa and the third known case globally. Soon after diagnosis, the child was placed on antiretroviral treatment for 40 weeks, at which point treatment was stopped and the child's health was monitored.
Opinion: Can male nudity crack Hollywood's double standard?
RaVal Davis writes that films like "Girls Trip" and shows like HBO's "Insecure" are breaking diversity barriers not only by showcasing women of color as creators, but also by evening the playing field when it comes to nudity on screen. Seeing more men in the buff "isn't just a matter of eye candy" -- it's also about helping to change the standard of actresses 'having to use their naked bodies as resumes' and enabling them to "engage in more multidimensional roles."
Opinion: Transgender Navy SEAL on Trump's tweet: It's disrespectful
Kristin Beck, the focus of the CNN documentary "Lady Valor," served in the military for over 20 years and earned a Bronze Star and Purple Heart. She says that with his tweets announcing that transgender Americans will no longer be allowed in the US military, President Trump has "turned his back on a lot of Americans. He's turned his back on a lot of veterans. And that's just not right."