(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

The maverick vote against the Obamacare repeal bill

-- Sen. John McCain has defied his party before. This time, he cast the decisive vote defeating the Republican effort to repeal Obamacare, known as the "skinny repeal" bill, early Friday morning. Senators Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski also voted against the bill. It was a major setback to the GOP's efforts to come up with an Obamacare replacement. Here's what comes next

A New York gang says Trump makes them stronger