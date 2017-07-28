(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
The maverick vote against the Obamacare repeal bill
-- Sen. John McCain has defied his party before. This time, he cast the decisive vote defeating the Republican effort to repeal Obamacare, known as the "skinny repeal" bill, early Friday morning. Senators Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski also voted against the bill. It was a major setback to the GOP's efforts to come up with an Obamacare replacement. Here's what comes next.
A New York gang says Trump makes them stronger
-- Members of the MS-13 gang based in Long Island said the President's crackdown on immigration has made their street gang stronger. The President went to Long Island to discuss his immigration agenda and his efforts to combat the violent incidents associated with MS-13. Trump said MS-13 is active due to "weak political leadership" and he vowed to "dismantle" and "decimate" the gang.
British baby Charlie Gard dies after life support withdrawn
--The terminally ill baby at the center of a legal battle over health care treatment has died.
The US detects long-range ICBM missile out of North Korea
-- The Pentagon confirmed North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile test on Friday morning, its second such test this month. The news comes just days after the US Senate passed a new sanctions bill targeting the country.
Everything else
-- The new White House communications director, Anthony Scaramucci, has caused quite a stir during his first week on the job. In a late night chat with a reporter, he made some controversial and profanity-laden comments about others in the West Wing. Take our mobile survey: Should Scaramucci be fired for his comments about his colleagues?
-- The NFL is set to end its partnership with the National Institutes of Health to research the connection between brain disease and football. That's despite a concussion study published this week, which revealed that chronic traumatic encephalopathy, known as CTE, was found in 99 percent of deceased NFL players' brains.
-- George Clooney warned paparazzi that his family is off-limits after the French magazine Voici published photos of him with wife, Amal Clooney, and their 7-week-old twins. He said photographers "scaled our fence, climbed our tree and illegally took pictures of our infants."
-- It's been a busy news week, and if you don't have time to read it all, you can at least catch up on some of this week's photos. Heads up: If you click through, you'll see a baby koala!