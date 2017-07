(CNN) A group of Kenyan teenagers have created an app called i-Cut to help girls affected by Female Genital Mutilation (FGM).

The students, Stacy Owino, Cynthia Otieno, Purity Achieng, Mascrine Atieno and Ivy Akinyi, have named themselves 'The Restorers' , and will be the only Africans participating in the 2017 Technovation Challenge in Silicon Valley in August.

The powerful story of a #WorldPitch team who wants to restore hope to girls in society: https://t.co/VQf6GDhPIz @LakeHub #WednesdayWisdom pic.twitter.com/uSA5wuOaL4

The app will help connect affected girls to legal and medical assistance.

Girls who are forced to undergo the procedure can also alert local authorities by pressing a panic button on the app.

Despite being illegal , Kenya still records a high number of FGM cases. According to a 2016 Unicef repor t, one in five girls have undergone the procedure in the east African nation.

The practice is mostly done when the girls are between the ages 10-14 years.

"This app a good way of getting people to talk about FGM," said Dorcas Adhiambo Owino, the group's mentor and Kenya's Technovation program lead.

"It is a conversation starter and that shows anyone can be involved in the fight against FGM."

The team is one of 10 that have secured a place in the semi-finals of the Technovation Challenge, the teams will compete for the chance to win $15,000.

Sponsored by Google, Verizon and the United Nations, Technovation challenges girls aged 10-18 to create an app that solves problems faced by their communities.