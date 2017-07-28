(CNN) A group of Kenyan teenagers have created an app called i-Cut to help girls affected by Female Genital Mutilation (FGM).

The powerful story of a #WorldPitch team who wants to restore hope to girls in society: https://t.co/VQf6GDhPIz @LakeHub #WednesdayWisdom pic.twitter.com/uSA5wuOaL4

The app will help connect affected girls to legal and medical assistance.

Girls who are forced to undergo the procedure can also alert local authorities by pressing a panic button on the app.

The practice is mostly done when the girls are between the ages 10-14 years.

"This app a good way of getting people to talk about FGM," said Dorcas Adhiambo Owino, the group's mentor and Kenya's Technovation program lead.

"It is a conversation starter and that shows anyone can be involved in the fight against FGM."

The team beat nine Kenyan semi finalists to secure a spot at the Technovation Challenge taking place in August in California.

They will meet other finalists from other parts of the world and compete for a chance to win $15,000.

Sponsored by Google, Salesforce and Adobe, Technovation challenges girls aged 10-18 to create an app that solves problems faced by their communities.