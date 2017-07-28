Story highlights Google launches YouTube offline for Nigeria to help users save on data costs

CEO Sundar Pichai also announces plans to train 10 million Africans

(CNN) On his first visit to Nigeria, Google boss Sundar Pichai announced residents will now have YouTube Go, a platform where users with slow Internet can preview and save videos.

YouTube users in the country can now download any video in a range of different resolutions so that they can watch it later without an Internet connection.

While Nigeria has about 93 million mobile Internet users, the cost of data is expensive and at times the Internet is very slow.

Nigeria is the second country after India to have the YouTube Go capability. Google has owned YouTube since 2006.

What a great honour to have had our CEO @sundarpichai join us for #GoogleforNigeria today pic.twitter.com/ZepK91O61Y — Google in Africa (@googleafrica) July 27, 2017

The move is certain to increase YouTube's growing Nigeria base, which the platform is keen to court; it held the first YouTube sub-Saharan Africa awards last year and prominent Nigerian bloggers have been featured in advertising campaigns around the country.