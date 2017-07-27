Vasily Nebenzya appointed Russian representative to UN

(CNN)Russia has announced its next envoy to the United Nations, an important job for the superpower during a challenging time for international relations.
Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Vasily Nebenzya as Russia's permanent representative to the UN on Thursday, according to a decree published on the Kremlin's website.
Nebenzya, 55, had previously served as deputy foreign minister. He replaces veteran diplomat Vitaly Churkin, who died after suffering cardiac arrest at the Russian Mission in New York in February.
Russian legislator Leonid Slutsky, the head of the State Duma's international affairs committee, said Nebenzya was "the right choice" for the role.
"No doubt that Vasily Alekseyevich (Nebenzya) will manage to competently continue the constructive and professional policy of Vitaly Churkin, aimed at convincing partners in the UN Security Council of the integrity and honesty of our approaches," said Slutsky, as quoted by state news agency TASS.
"Nebenzya certainly works as professionally as his predecessor" and "will adhere to the high standards set forth by him," Slutsky said.
Nebenzya has held various positions in the Russian Foreign Ministry and overseas. He holds diplomatic rank of ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary.
Born in Russia's Volgograd region, Nebenzya graduated from the Moscow State Institute of International Relations and has worked for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs since 1983.
Nebenzya was appointed a deputy foreign minister in 2013, and prior to that headed the Foreign Ministry's Department for Humanitarian Cooperation and Human Rights.
From 2006 to 2012 Nebenzya held the office of deputy ambassador to Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations office and other international organizations in Geneva.