Vasily Nebenzya appointed Russian representative to UN

Russia has announced its next envoy to the United Nations, an important job for the superpower during a challenging time for international relations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Vasily Nebenzya as Russia's permanent representative to the UN on Thursday, according to a decree published on the Kremlin's website.

Nebenzya, 55, had previously served as deputy foreign minister. He replaces veteran diplomat Vitaly Churkin , who died after suffering cardiac arrest at the Russian Mission in New York in February.

Russian legislator Leonid Slutsky, the head of the State Duma's international affairs committee, said Nebenzya was "the right choice" for the role.

"No doubt that Vasily Alekseyevich (Nebenzya) will manage to competently continue the constructive and professional policy of Vitaly Churkin, aimed at convincing partners in the UN Security Council of the integrity and honesty of our approaches," said Slutsky, as quoted by state news agency TASS.

